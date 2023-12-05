Liverpool have reportedly made a key decision regarding their potential business in the January transfer window, following a fresh injury blow for Jurgen Klopp.

Joel Matip injury

The Reds have entered their busiest run of the season so far, with relentless fixtures arriving in the Premier League, Europa League and EFL Cup this month, but they will have to do without Joel Matip. The 32-year-old was forced off during Sunday's unforgettable 4-3 win at home to Fulham, having picked up an injury on the side of the pitch, and eventually being replaced by Ibrahima Konate.

It is a significant blow for Matip, who has been enjoying an impressive return to form this season, having dipped way below his usual standards in 2022/23, like so many Liverpool players. The centre-back has made nine starts in the league since August, with his performances seeing him become Virgil van Dijk's first-choice partner ahead of Konate, averaging 4.1 clearances and 2.8 aerial duel wins per game in the competition.

It seems likely that the Cameroonian is set for a lengthy spell on the sidelines, and considering the January window is now less than a month away from opening, there is at least the option of Klopp bringing in a new central defender to make up for the loss of his experienced ace.

Liverpool make January transfer decision

According to an update from Football Insider reporter Pete O'Rourke, Liverpool won't look to sign a new centre-back in January, despite the injury that Matip has picked up.

The report states that the Reds are "not planning to rush into the market", with a "well-placed source" claiming that there is "no massive need" to conduct such business, even though Klopp has lost the services of his player for what could be a number of months.

In truth, Liverpool deciding not to make centre-back additions in January would be no great surprise, considering the manager will feel he still has enough options to cover for Matip, rather than simply spend money on a new player.

Van Dijk and Konate have often been the first-choice defensive pairing in the past - some fans may even prefer the Frenchman over Matip even when both are fit - but he is also an injury-prone figure, and it is vital that he now enjoys a reliable spell in the team.

Joe Gomez is another whose form has improved after a very disappointing 2022/23 campaign, and he can still do a solid job at the back, while youngster Jarell Quansah has been a real success story this season, coming from nowhere to be a genuine reliable squad player.

Matip's injury is still a huge setback, of course, during a period in which Klopp's squad depth is going to be tested, but Liverpool have shown that they can get by without Andy Robertson at the moment, for example, and it is now up to the likes of Konate, Gomez and Quansah to show that they can shine during a key spell.