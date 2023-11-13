Highlights Tottenham Hotspur are planning to make a move in January as they seek a replacement for injured Micky Van De Ven.

Perr Schuurs, who has a strong physical presence and impressive defensive stats, is also a threat in the attack, with contributions of goals and assists throughout his career.

The Dutchman's winning mentality, proven by his previous success at Ajax, and versatility to play as a defensive midfielder, make him an ideal long-term recruit for Spurs.

Tottenham Hotspur are set to make an approach for a defender who they have admired for a while in January, according to a fresh report.

Micky Van De Ven's injury a blow for Ange

During the Premier League 4-1 defeat to Chelsea last week, Micky Van De Ven was forced off the pitch just before half-time after sustaining a hamstring injury, with James Maddison also being removed with an ankle problem that has since seen him withdraw from international duty for England.

Ange Postecoglou soon confirmed that the centre-back’s problem was significant and that he would be out for a couple of months, so the manager will have to enter the market to find a suitable replacement at the start of next year until his existing player stages his return.

The Lilywhites boss appears to have set his sights on Torino’s Perr Schuurs, who has firmly established himself as Ivan Juric’s second best-performing defensive player so far this season (WhoScored - Torino statistics), but it’s not the first time he’s been highlighted as a potential target in N17.

The Dutchman was internally discussed by chiefs in the capital as a possible candidate over the summer, but with a deal having failed to come to fruition before the previous transfer deadline, the hierarchy are preparing to take a second bite of the cherry to secure the services of the 23-year-old in the near future.

Spurs plotting swoop for Perr Schuurs

According to Spanish reports (via CaughtOffside), Tottenham are likely to swoop for Schuurs in January. Spurs are “expected to make a move” for the 6 foot 3 colossus and have been “closely monitoring” him for a long period of time.

However, Atletico Madrid have also been credited with an interest due to Diego Simeone’s personal admiration for the player, so it’s likely that the club are set to face stiff competition for their target.

Schuurs could be a "mountain" for Postecoglou

Due to his height, Schuurs provides a real physical presence at the heart of a backline which he’s proven so far this season, currently averaging 2.3 clearances, 2.2 tackles and 1.7 aerial wins per game in the Serie A (WhoScored - Schuurs statistics).

Sponsored by Nike, the defender is also capable of making a positive impact at the opposite end of the pitch having posted 38 contributions, 22 goals and 16 assists, since the start of his career (Transfermarkt - Schuurs statistics), highlighting the aerial threat he can pose to an opposition's defence in the final third.

Furthermore, Juric’s £29k-per-week earner (Torino salaries), already knows what it takes to compete and be successful at a high level having secured six trophies during his previous spell at Ajax, so he will possess the same winning mentality as the current squad under Postecoglou.

Finally, Schuurs, who has been dubbed a “mountain” by journalist Josh Bunting, has the versatility to operate higher up as a defensive midfielder, so his ability to easily adapt to demands is another attribute that could make him a fantastic recruit for the long-term future of Tottenham, meaning he will have a role in the squad even once van de Ven is back.