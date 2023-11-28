It's been reported that West Ham could consider making a "surprise" move by cashing in one of their senior squad members this January.

Hammers seal dramatic win 2-1 away to Burnley

This time last month, the pressure was seriously on manager David Moyes who had just come off the back of a dismal 1-0 defeat at home to struggling Everton. Since then, West Ham have won four out of their last five in all competitions, with impressive victories over the likes of Arsenal, Nottingham Forest, Olympiacos and the Clarets.

By all accounts, their latest Premier League three points was a real smash and grab. Promising young striker Divin Mubama, who is being offered a new West Ham contract, played a heavy hand in Dara O'Shea's own goal before Tomas Soucek's acrobatic volley sealed the game in added time.

However, Moyes, speaking after the contest, was adamant his side can play better. "We were really disappointed with our performance in the first-half. We needed to do better - we never played any forward ball or put them under any pressure," said Moyes on West Ham's win over Burnley (via BBC).

"Second-half we did. I thought we got into some areas, got some good chances, attempts at goal. In the end we nicked a win, in the Premier League that's the way it is. There's very little between a lot of the teams, even Burnley, and that's the way it is today.

"Getting back with a couple wins on the trot and a good win away from home - we want to play better but we're in a good league positions, still in the League Cup, top of our group in Europe. We musn't forget the good things we are doing as well."

With the January transfer window looming, there could be a chance to better West Ham's chances of more eye-catching performances with star signings. They're sorely lacking a proven goalscorer, for instance, and reports suggest technical director Steidten is desperate to sign a striker.

However, it is believed January funds are actually pretty limited (ExWHUemployee), so the club may well need to consider a sell-to-buy approach.

West Ham could sell Benrahma

According to a report by Football Insider and journalist Pete O'Rourke, winger Said Benrahma could be a candidate for the Irons chopping block.

Indeed, West Ham could consider selling Benrahma amid interest from Saudi Arabia, which O'Rourke claims would come as a "surprise" move given his starring role in the Europa Conference League last season.

The Algerian has started four of their 13 league games this term, though, and is believed to be eyeing more first team football for 2024. Benrahma has also been called a "wonderful, wonderful talent" by former striker Frank McAvennie, who told West Ham Zone that he was wrong to doubt the winger's signing back in 2020.

“At the time I thought it was stupid because there was a young player everyone was raving about in the exact same position, and they sold him and brought in Benrahma and I’m thinking really," said McAvennie.

Said Benrahma's strengths (via WhoScored) Long shots Direct free kicks Through balls

“But he proved me wrong, he’s a great talent, a wonderful, wonderful talent. So it just shows you David Moyes knows what he’s doing.”