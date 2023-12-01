West Ham United faced the toughest task when it came to replacing Declan Rice during the summer transfer window, as proved by just how quickly he's adjusted to life at Arsenal. In the end, however, it was a task completed fairly seamlessly, with James Ward-Prowse and Edson Alvarez coming into the middle of the park and impressing ever since at the London Stadium, helping their new side into the Premier League's top half and top of their Europa League group.

That doesn't mean David Moyes will stop searching for reinforcements though, with reports suggesting that the London club are eyeing a move for one specific addition who could become Alvarez's long-term partner in midfield.

West Ham transfer news

With both European and domestic football to balance these days, West Ham can never have too much depth. The Hammers very nearly suffered as a result of a smaller squad last season, when they came all too close to sacrificing their Premier League status for the sake of Europa Conference League glory. In the end, Moyes managed to achieve both goals, but it was all too close for comfort and a situation that the former Everton manager will want to avoid in the current and future campaigns. And that could result in the arrival of one particular target.

According to Corriere Dello Sport, West Ham are courting Ardon Jashari ahead of a potential move. The FC Luzern midfielder reportedly has a price tag of just €6m (£5m) and has attracted the interest of both the London club and Serie A side Fiorentina in what could be a bargain deal for either side. At 21 years old, Jashari has already made his international debut for Switzerland and is reportedly considered to be one of their most promising midfielders, making West Ham and Fiorentina's supposed interest little surprise.

West Ham could land Alvarez partner in "leader" Jashari

Jashari is certainly one to keep an eye on in Switzerland, having already made his national team debut and earned plenty of praise whilst at FC Luzern. Jashari's stats are impressive for the Swiss club too. The midfielder has started 12 of their 14 Super League games, scoring three times and assisting once from the middle of the park. Meanwhile, he gained Europa Conference League experience earlier in the campaign, where he managed to record one assist.

Scout Oliver Zesiger is certainly a fan of the reported West Ham target, telling Luzerner Zeitung: “Jashari has a personality that qualifies him as a leader. You rarely see that at this age. Physically, Granit is stronger. (But) both players can move the ball in progression. In addition, the two are good at reading a game and winning the ball back. If things continue, then he’ll definitely end up at a club in one of the top five leagues (in Europe).”

With Alvarez in his prime at 26, West Ham will hope to land the perfect partner for their summer arrival in the form of Jashari, whose best is yet to come in top-flight football.