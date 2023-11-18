West Ham United will have no problem paying the asking price to sign a forward who's been called "similar" to Mohammed Kudus, according to reports.

Hammers chasing new forward

Michail Antonio's uncertain future, coupled with David Moyes and his seeming lack of faith in Danny Ings, highlight the potential need for West Ham to bring in new forward options sooner rather than later.

Technical chief Tim Steidten is the man tasked with overseeing their transfer activity, and it is believed he is growing in influence at West Ham. The east Londoners are thought to be chasing a striker as their main focus for January, but Moyes has been forced to improvise in the meantime.

Winger Jarrod Bowen has been used down the middle on occasion, with Sky Sports pundit Paul Robinson actually suggesting West Ham have enough cover there already.

“I think Moyes has that cover with Mohammed Kudus, he’s been a great signing," said Robinson on West Ham's striker situation to Football Insider.

"He’s the option. He can play down the centre as well, but also in recent weeks, we’ve seen Jarrod Bowen fill in that role and he’s been excellent. I’ve seen him a few times this season.

“With Kudus and Bowen, maybe not direct competitors, but David Moyes certainly has options and he is not afraid to use them.

“I really like what he’s done there. They’ve progressed again whether or not he looks for a direct competitor for Antonio to strengthen his squad. It’s a squad that’s used to the rigours of European football and they’re in a much better place. In regards to Antonio, if the manager can afford that luxury, maybe it’s something he looks at.”

The Irons, in their pursuit of a new forward, are actually believed to have their eyes on quite an interesting option in Genoa star Albert Gudmundsson.

West Ham ready to "break the bank" for Gudmundsson

The Iceland international is versatile and can play out wide, through the centre and as a second striker - which is what he's done under manager Alberto Gilardino.

Gudmundsson has often been deployed as the second striker behind Meteo Retegui this term, where he has impressed with five goals in 12 Serie A appearances.

Genoa rewarded the 26-year-old with a new contract on Friday as a result of his excellent performances, but that hasn't deterred Steidten and co.

Indeed, according to Calciomercato.it (via Sport Witness), West Ham are ready to "break the bank" for Gudmundsson and will have no problem paying his asking price.

The "exemplary" attacker (Kevin Strootman) is said to be valued at around £17.5 million, and they aren't the only ones who wish to make a move for Gudmundsson.

Rivals from the Premier League, Napoli and Roma are mentioned as other suitors for the player and it will be very interesting to see who comes out on top.

Given Gudmundsson's versatility and form, coupled with the notion that he is actually "similar" to Kudus (Football Transfers), £17.5m could be a price worth paying.