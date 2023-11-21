West Ham are thought to be interested in signing a versatile new player who David Moyes wanted back in 2018.

West Ham transfer news

The Hammers had a relatively busy summer in the transfer market, bringing in a number of new players and cashing in on Declan Rice, who left for Arsenal in a big-money deal. Since then, Moyes’ side have had an up-and-down start to the Premier League campaign, which has resulted in speculation over the manager’s long-term future.

West Ham United summer signings Fee Edson Alvarez (Ajax) £35.4m Sean Moore (Cliftonville) Undisclosed James Ward-Prowse (Southampton) £30m Konstantinos Mavropanos (Stuttgart) £19m Mohammed Kudus (Ajax) £38m All fees according to Sky Sports

Reports last month suggested Moyes could even be sacked by West Ham, although back-to-back wins prior to the international break alongside dumping Arsenal out of the EFL Cup may have bought him some time. There were even claims of a rumoured bust-up between Moyes and technical director Tim Steidten, however, it looks as if plans ahead of the January transfer window are being put in place.

Bayern Munich’s Leon Goretzka, AFC Bournemouth forward Dominic Solanke and Genoa star Albert Gudmundsson have all recently been linked with moves to the London Stadium, and another target has now emerged in a player who Moyes and West Ham were looking to sign back in 2018 in what could have been a record deal at the time.

According to a report from Italy, West Ham are one of the sides showing an interest in AS Roma’s Bryan Cristante. The update states that Premier League rivals Tottenham and Aston Villa are also keen and that if any side were to offer around €30m for the player in January, then he could leave the Italian giants, managed by Jose Mourinho.

Bryan Cristante profiled

Cristante is primarily a defensive midfielder but can also play as a centre-back if needed and made the permanent move to AS Roma back in 2019 following a loan spell from Atalanta. Currently valued at €20m by Transfermarkt, the Italian was a member of the EURO 2020 winning squad and is out of contract with his club employers in 2027. (Bryan Cristante profile - Transfermarkt)

On the pitch, the 28-year-old has made 244 appearances for Roma in all competitions, and throughout his career, has featured as a centre-back, defensive midfielder, central midfielder and attacking midfielder. (Bryan Cristante stats - Transfermarkt)

Hailed for an “unbelievable” goal he scored by journalist Josh Bunting, Cristante has also come in for praise from Italy head coach Luciano Spalletti, who said:

“Cristante, for example, is doing it splendidly and has that physicality that can help you unlock a match. He can be very helpful to his teammates in the midfield. Now physicality has become a fundamental aspect of football.”

Therefore, Cristante could offer Moyes’ side a versatile and experienced option for the second half of the season and beyond, if the Scot finally gets his man six years on ahead of Spurs and Villa, making this one to watch.