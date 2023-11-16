West Ham United manager David Moyes' future looks set to be away from the London Stadium next year, with his contract expiring in 2024.

Moyes facing last season at West Ham

The clock is seemingly ticking for Moyes when it comes to his future in east London, as reports in the last fortnight indicate that he won't be offered a new West Ham contract. Indeed, the Scotsman appears likely to leave next year when his current terms run out, coming after some underwhelming Premier League form in the last year and a half.

West Ham finished a lowly 16th last season, battling relegation for much of the campaign, and some mixed results this term have brought into question whether Moyes is the right man to take them forward.

That being said, if the 60-year-old does end up departing at the end of 2023/2024, his legacy shouldn't be understated. Moyes has guided West Ham to three consecutive European campaigns, and more importantly, he led the club to their first piece of silverware since 1980 with a dramatic Conference League triumph in Prague.

He will be fondly remembered by the Irons fan base as a man who broke the mould, first coming in to steer West Ham away from the drop in 2020 before propelling them to unprecedented runs in Europe. However, the question remains, who would be the right man to replace Moyes?

West Ham could move Slot

Feyenoord boss Arne Slot, who was linked with replacing Moyes earlier this year, is apparently a man who could come back into contention. Speaking on the Talking Transfers podcast this week (via West Ham Zone), journalist Toby Cudworth suggests that West Ham could move for the Dutchman when Moyes leaves, which looks like a "near-certainty".

When speaking about Moyes' future, Cudworth hints Slot could be a candidate for West Ham, saying the 45-year-old may "come back into the frame" as a coach they've previously shown interest in.

Slot is actually "similar" to Guardiola

The former AZ Alkmaar boss has plenty of credentials, with high-flying Tottenham even once targeting him as a replacement for Antonio Conte. Spurs ultimately settled on Ange Postecoglou, but perhaps this move could come as a blessing for West Ham.

Slot led Feyenoord to the Eredivisie title last season and has been praised for his credentials as an "ultra-attacking" manager who's even "similar" to Man City boss Pep Guardiola.

"The best thing about Arne Slot is that he is probably the best attacking coach I have seen in the last 35-40 years at Feyenoord," said Dutch football journalist Marcel van der Kraan to talkSPORT this year.

"He is very similar to Pep Guardiola, his ideas are very similar, he is a massive fan of Pep and he plays the same time.

"He goes ultra-attacking, he is almost like a maniac. Not on the touchline but it is fantastic to see how he has turned an average side into a wonderful attacking machine."