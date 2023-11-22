West Ham could now come back in for a "very special" striker in January, coming after they actually had an offer accepted for him in the summer.

Antonio injury not as bad as first feared

As per widespread reports on Tuesday, Irons boss David Moyes can breathe a huge sigh of relief as striker Michail Antonio's knee injury is not as bad as first feared. The 33-year-old was sent for scans after he limped off during Jamaica's 2-1 first leg loss to Canada in the Nations League, later flying back to London for assessment.

Initial fears were that Antonio was facing a "lengthy lay-off" with a knee ligament injury, but reliable media sources have since revealed his problem is not as serious. The former Nottingham Forest star suffered a strain and Antonio should be back within a month (The Evening Standard), coming as a huge boost for Moyes.

This is echoed by reliable club insider ExWHUemployee, who also shared a small update on the condition of star winger Jarrod Bowen.

“Scans have shown that Antonio’s injury isn’t as bad as first feared and they are hopeful he could return within the month,” stated Ex on The West Ham Way.

“Bowen’s scans have shown fluid on the knee. This has a varying time of recovery. He will now see a specialist to determine how long that is.

“If found to be minor then it could mean a quick recovery, however at this stage it is too early to determine the extent of the issue until the specialist has assessed the situation.”

Regardless of Antonio, it is believed West Ham are still very keen to sign a striker in the winter window. The addition of a new number nine is apparently a "main focus" for technical director Tim Steidten, with news coming to light on a familiar name in Paris-Saint German striker Hugo Ekitike.

West Ham could bid for Ekitike

According to journalist Pete O'Rourke, writing for Football Insider this week, West Ham may bid for Ekitike in January and come back in for the Frenchman in their search for a new striker.

The east Londoners actually had a £30 million offer accepted for Ekitike in the summer window, as per O'Rourke, but he didn't accept the move. Moyes is very keen to replace striker Gianluca Scamacca after he departed for Atalanta in the summer, with Ekitike coming as an option.

Bournemouth are unwilling to part company with West Ham target Dominic Solanke mid-season, meaning Ekitke is seen as a viable alternative given he's effectively been frozen out at PSG.

Hugo Ekitike's strengths Dribbling Long shots Defensive contribution

Ekitike, in his best Ligue 1 season, bagged 10 goals in just 15 starts for ex-club Reims. Their former boss, Oscar Garcia, told the BeIN Sports' Ligue 1 show that the 21-year-old is a "very special" striker. (Hugo Ekitike stats - Transfermarkt)

"There is something very special about him," said Garcia.

"He’s young, and he has the quality to become a very good player. He’s a young man with a lot of quality but also a lot to improve on, but he works hard in training."