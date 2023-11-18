West Ham United have been "offered" the chance to sign a forward with 150 career goals - and it is believed they're willing to take him.

Hammers searching for new striker

Another year, another search for new strikers at the London Stadium.

In the summer of 2022, West Ham may have thought that search had come to an end with the signing of promising young Italy international Gianluca Scamacca for £30.5m (BBC).

The former Sassuolo star, though, failed to impress in his debut season - scoring just eight goals in all competitions under David Moyes before being sold at a loss to Atalanta.

Moyes - amid doubts surrounding his future at West Ham - has just Michail Antonio, who's now 33 years old, and the out-of-favour Danny Ings at his disposal.

Ings has played just 68 Premier League minutes this season, and it's clear as day that Moyes doesn't really favour the Englishman as a contender for Antonio's spot in the starting XI.

The Hammers have even been forced to play winger Jarrod Bowen down the middle at times this season, making the need for a striker all the more prevalent.

As a result, it was stated that West Ham transfer chief Tim Steidten has made signing a centre-forward his "main focus" for the January transfer window.

“Tim Steidten’s role at the club has grown in seniority since his arrival,” said club insider ExWHUemployee on Patreon this week (via West Ham Way).

“His knowledge, targets and dealings have really impressed [David] Sullivan, who now fully trusts Tim as his right-hand man. This will almost certainly mean that Steidten will be leading the search for our next manager in the future. However, it's understood his main focus for now is player contracts and January recruitment – with a striker top of the list.”

West Ham now "offered" Timo Werner

Sharing a small update on this, 90min journalist Graeme Bailey has taken to X to reveal that West Ham have been offered RB Leipzig forward Timo Werner as a potential option.

The former Chelsea star scored nine goals and assisted three others in 27 Bundesliga appearances last term - stats which have seemingly been enough to impress the Irons.

It is believed, after being offered Werner, that West Ham are "open" to doing a deal. However, they're not alone, as Fulham and Crystal Palace are among the clubs in a similar situation with the striker.

The German has scored 150 senior career goals across spells at Leipzig, Stuttgart and Chelsea (Transfermarkt), being called a "constant threat" by former Arsenal striker Kevin Campbell (Football Insider).

"Werner is a very good player," said Campbell in the summer of 2022 during his Chelsea stint.

“The problem is, I think he needs a change. He needs to get out of that spotlight. He needs to go somewhere else.

“It may all turn around and click for him once he does that. The spotlight at Chelsea might be too much for him. He gets into unbelievable positions. His movement and speed are a constant threat."

Timo Werner's strengths (via WhoScored) Long shots Holding on to the ball

On a reported £164,000-per-week wage at Leipzig (Salary Sport), signing Werner would make him one of West Ham's highest-earning players.