West Ham United are set to listen to offers for one of their senior squad members in January, according to a fresh report that's emerged.

West Ham's recent departures

The Irons sanctioned the permanent sales of Declan Rice, Gianluca Scamacca, Nikola Vlasic, Arthur Masuaku and Manuel Lanzini during the previous window, while Flynn Downes and Andy Irving were sent out on loan for the rest of the season in order to increase their experience and game time.

However, David Moyes’ side also have a further 11 players who will have reached the expiration of their deals at the end of the campaign, meaning that the new year could be the final opportunity for the manager to cash in should he not want to risk losing any of his prized assets for free (West Ham contracts).

At the London Stadium, Pablo Fornals is one of those in question, so he is therefore facing an uncertain future in the coming weeks, especially considering how much the attacking midfielder has fallen out of favour in the capital. The Spain international has made just one start and eight substitute appearances this term in the Premier League (WhoScored - Fornals statistics), and with the 27-year-old clearly not part of the boss' project, he is expected to leave at the start of 2024.

Pablo Fornals heading for the exit

According to Football Insider, West Ham will listen to proposals for Fornals in January, with the board deciding that he will not be a regular feature moving forward.

“There is a real potential for Pablo Fornals to leave West Ham in the upcoming January transfer window, sources have told Football Insider. It is believed the Irons will be ready to accept an offer for the Spain international in the new year as they feel he does not have a future at the club.”

West Ham need to sell "inconsistent" Fornals

At West Ham, Fornals currently ranks as Moyes’ 17th overall best-performing player out of 21 squad members which shows how little of an impact he’s been able to make when handed the rare opportunity to play, so the club would be making the right decision to cash in (WhoScored - West Ham statistics).

The Irons star has also recorded zero goals and assists across all competitions since the start of the season, so for someone who lacks a threat in the final third, it’s clear to see why the manager has been leaving him out of the side on so many occasions compared to his teammates (Transfermarkt - Fornals statistics).

Castellon de la Plana’s native pockets £65k-per-week as it stands which is more than the likes of Said Benrahma and Nayef Aguerd, so chiefs need to get him off the books and use the extra cash to put towards recruiting fresh faces in January (West Ham salaries).

While Fornals has bags of potential to offer, Josh Bunting believes that he is too “inconsistent”, and with the player likely desperate to get a lot more minutes under his belt, the two parties deciding to go their separate ways would be completely the correct choice to make.