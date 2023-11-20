West Ham United are preparing a second offer to sign one of their summer targets in January, according to a fresh report that has emerged.

West Ham's season so far

The Irons have made an extremely mixed start to the new campaign having won five, drawn two and lost five of their opening 12 games, meaning that they currently find themselves ninth in the Premier League table.

Victories Draws Defeats Chelsea (3-1) Bournemouth (1-1) Manchester City (3-1) Brighton and Hove Albion (3-1) Newcastle United (2-2) Liverpool (3-1) Luton Town (2-1) Aston Villa (4-1) Sheffield United (2-0) Everton (1-0) Nottingham Forest (3-2) Brentford (3-2)

Whilst David Moyes’ side will be confident that they can go on to achieve big things sitting firmly in the top half, there’s nothing stopping chiefs from assessing their options in the market to see if they could bolster their ranks any further during the upcoming window.

Over the summer, Bournemouth’s Dominic Solanke was not only the subject of a phone call from the London Stadium, but also an offer of up to £40m which was rejected, but this doesn’t seem to have put the hierarchy off maintaining an interest in the striker.

The one-cap England international has established himself as Andoni Iraola’s best-performing offensive player so far this season (WhoScored - Bournemouth statistics), and the 26-year-old’s impressive form appears to have brought him back onto the radar of the board in E20.

West Ham to revive interest in Dominic Solanke

According to The Mirror, West Ham are preparing an improved offer for Solanke in the weeks leading up to January.

“West Ham are set to revive their interest in Bournemouth frontman Dominic Solanke. West Ham saw a formal approach for Solanke knocked back by Bournemouth in late July but now they're ready to return to the table.

"Bournemouth, however, have little interest in losing their attacking talisman Solanke as they continue to battle the drop under Andoni Iraola.”

Solanke could be a manager's "dream" for Moyes

In the Premier League this season, Solanke, a league winner with Chelsea, already has seven goal involvements, six goals and one assist in 12 appearances (Transfermarkt - Solanke statistics), which shows how prolific he can be in the final third, and he’s constantly posing a threat even if the end product isn’t always there.

The Reading-born talent has so far recorded 33 shots over the course of the current campaign which is more than any other of his fellow teammates (FBRef - Bournemouth statistics), displaying his desire to hit the back of the net more than the rest of his peers.

Sponsored by Adidas, the centre-forward is even a versatile operator having been deployed in five different positions over the grass since the start of his career, including everywhere across the frontline and as an attacking midfielder, with his ability to cover in roles outside of his own making him a useful option to have in the building.

With Solanke having additionally secured two victories when playing West Ham as part of the opposition, he could be an absolute “dream” for Moyes to recruit because he could improve even further under his guidance, as dubbed by his former manager Gary O’Neil, making this one to watch.