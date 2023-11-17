West Ham are now said to be preparing a £44 million bid to sign one club's "incredible" star, and they're already working to replace him.

Steidten's West Ham transfer plans

It will be an interesting January transfer window for manager David Moyes and technical director Tim Steidten, as reports in the summer suggested that the pair often came to blows over West Ham's transfer activity. A pretty bold claim by Football Insider last month even shared news of a rumoured bust-up between Moyes and Steidten when it came to the direction of West Ham's transfer business, but so far, the former Bayer Leverkusen chief has arguably delivered.

James Ward-Prowse is starring in claret and blue after joining from Southampton, while Mexico international Edson Alvarez has been subject to praise from the media after some of his West Ham displays. Mohammed Kudus is starting to showcase his true quality in parts as well, with Steidten now thought to be determined to sign a striker in the winter window.

“Tim Steidten’s role at the club has grown in seniority since his arrival,” stated club insider ExWHUemployee last week.

“His knowledge, targets and dealings have really impressed Sullivan, who now fully trusts Tim as his right-hand-man. This will almost certainly mean that Steidten will be leading the search for our next manager in the future. However, its understood his main focus for now is player contracts and January recruitment – with a striker top of the list."

The German is also keen on signing a new right-back, with defender Vladimir Coufal out of contract next year, while there are suggestions he could move to bolster West Ham's midfield ranks further.

West Ham preparing £44m offer for Goretzka

Indeed, a report out of Spain this week has lifted the lid on a potentially ambitious move from Steidten. Bayern Munich star Leon Goretzka is a big name in Germany and a regular under Thomas Tuchel, making nine Bundesliga appearances this season. The 28-year-old has two goals and an assist under his belt so far, and it is believed this has attracted real attention from West Ham. (Leon Goretza stats - Transfermarkt)

West Ham are "preparing an offer" to sign Goretzka from Bayern, according to the Spanish source, and "would be willing" to put £44 million on the table for him. The Bavarians have already "set to work" on replacing the Germany international, and despite his contract running until 2025, Goretzka's future could be "far away" from the Allianz Arena.

Petit really rates Goretzka

Arsenal legend Emmanuel Petit really rates the Germany international, with the World Cup-winning pundit even urging Mikel Arteta to make a move of his own.

Leon Goretzka strengths Long shots Aerial duels Passing Ball interception

“The main two players I would target if I was Arsenal would be Joshua Kimmich and Leon Goretzka," said Petit.

“They are both incredible players with huge experience who have both been at Bayern for a while and would maybe like a new challenge.

“Goretzka has played at such a high level for so long and is still only 28, and I think Kimmich would be great for Arsenal, even if the price tag may be a bit expensive.”