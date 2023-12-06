West Ham United are considering an approach to sign a defender who is currently playing his football in League One, according to a fresh report.

David Moyes' summer arrivals

The Irons recruited five fresh faces during the previous transfer window in the form of James Ward-Prowse, Mohammed Kudus, Edson Alvarez, Andy Irving and Konstantinos Mavropanos, with all of the new signings putting pen to paper on a permanent basis.

Ahead of January though, David Moyes may want to bolster his ranks even further as he looks to secure as high a place as possible in the Premier League table, and he has highlighted a target from a lower division to increase his options at the heart of the backline.

Derby County centre-back Eiran Cashin will have reached the expiration of his deal at the end of the season (Derby contracts), meaning that the upcoming window could be the final opportunity for Paul Warne to cash in, should he not want to risk losing his prized asset for free.

The Rams academy graduate has established himself as his club’s overall best-performing player so far this season with a match rating of 7.38 (WhoScored - Derby statistics), and the 22-year-old’s impressive form has brought him onto the radar at the London Stadium.

West Ham plotting swoop for Eiran Cashin

According to TEAMtalk, West Ham are interested in Cashin, but they aren’t alone in their pursuit with several other clubs also hoping to secure his services in January.

“TEAMtalk can reveal that Derby County are set to lose their star defender Eiran Cashin in the January transfer window, with a host of clubs ready to make a move for the Republic of Ireland Under-21 international.

"West Ham, Burnley and Middlesbrough are all showing an interest, whilst Chris Wilder – who is taking charge at Sheffield United – is also keen on him.”

Cashin is already a defensive "warrior"

At Derby, Cashin is currently averaging a remarkable 5.4 clearances and 5.2 aerial wins per game in League One, highlighting what a real rock he can be, not to mention the physical presence he provides both on and off the ground (WhoScored - Cashin statistics).

The Mansfield-born talent is also capable of getting involved with the action at the opposite end of the pitch with 17 involvements, 12 goals and five assists, to his name in 159 appearances since the start of his career (Transfermarkt - Cashin statistics).

The Pride Park colossus additionally only pockets £3.3k-per-week as it stands (Derby salaries), so that could make him a more than affordable option to purchase because he may be the lowest earner on the books (West Ham salaries), which is another attractive quality for the board to consider.

According to football talent scout Jacek Kulig, Cashin is an “Irish Warrior” for his fighting spirit and determination to get stuck in when clearing the danger, so there’s no doubt that he could be a fantastic signing for Moyes and West Ham.