West Ham United have set their sights on a new striker target, and it is believed they may be willing to make a big concession to get him.

West Ham's striker woes

The Hammers haven't exactly had much luck when it comes to signing star strikers. Gianluca Scamacca, just one year after joining David Moyes' men from Sassuolo in the summer of 2022, departed for Atalanta with his stay in England not exactly going to plan.

The 24-year-old scored just eight goals in 27 appearances, with West Ham making a small loss off his sale back to Italy. They had signed him for £30 million, but the east Londoners let him make his Serie A return for an initial £22.5 million plus £4.3m in add-ons.

Scamacca joins a long list of West Ham striker flops with Moyes and technical director Tim Steidten now looking to finally bring a proven goalscorer to the London Stadium. According to reliable club insider ExWHUemployee, signing a new centre-forward is among Steidten's top priorities for 2024.

“Tim Steidten’s role at the club has grown in seniority since his arrival,” stated Ex on his Patreon this week (via West Ham Way).

“His knowledge, targets and dealings have really impressed Sullivan, who now fully trusts Tim as his right-hand-man. This will almost certainly mean that Steidten will be leading the search for our next manager in the future. However, its understood his main focus for now is player contracts and January recruitment – with a striker top of the list.”

Moyes currently has just Michail Antonio and the out-of-favour Danny Ings as his natural striking options, with winger Jarrod Bowen forced to play a more central role of late.

West Ham set sights on "ambitious" Boniface

The Irons have been linked with moves for Bayer Leverkusen striker Adam Hlozek and Stuttgart star Serhou Guirassy lately, but it is now believed they have their eyes on a new number nine target for next year.

Indeed, according to TEAMtalk, West Ham have set their sights on Victor Boniface of Leverkusen, who has been in fine form under Xabi Alonso this season.

The Nigerian has racked up seven goals and five assists already in the Bundesliga, something which has turned the heads of Europe's biggest sides.

West Ham are one of them, with the "ambitious" Boniface, as described by the report, now finding his way on to Steidten's list of targets.

The Hammers may have to make a big concession and wait until later in the year to sign Boniface, as Leverkusen would be reluctant to sell in January, but that is something West Ham could be willing to do.

The 22-year-old has already been praised by some big names, including former Germany international Michael Rummenigge, who called Boniface a "top" goalscoring striker.

“Jonas Hofmann has continued to improve because of his better teammates, Granit Xhaka is a real winner and Victor Boniface is a top goalscorer. There is also Alejandro Grimaldo, who is even a goal threat as a full-back."