West Ham have apparently "set sights on signing" one club's all-important front man after Michail Antonio's injury.

Antonio suffers knee problem

The 33-year-old, in a big blow for Irons manager David Moyes, could be set for a "significant" spell on the sidelines after limping off during Jamaica's 2-1 loss to Canada in the first leg of their Nations League quarter-final. Antonio has travelled back to London for treatment and will play no part in their second leg clash today, and it has been claimed that he could miss two or three weeks due to a strained medial ligament in his knee.

The forward has been a mainstay for Moyes this season and, yet again, is preferred as the forward option to Danny Ings. The latter has played just 68 minutes in the Premier League, so it is clear Moyes has little faith in Ings with both Jarrod Bowen and Mohammed Kudus even playing in makeshift centre-forward roles at times.

Bowen also pulled out of England duty with a knee injury of his own, but it is believed the winger's issue won't be a serious one and his withdrawal from international duty is more of a precautionary measure (The Mail).

Either way, Moyes could find himself pretty short of natural striker options for the foreseeable, depending on the severity of Antonio's knee problem. West Ham had been targeting a striker regardless, with insider ExWHUemployee claiming last week that it is technical director Tim Steidten's "main focus" for January.

“Tim Steidten’s role at the club has grown in seniority since his arrival,” stated Ex on Patreon (via West Ham Way).

“His knowledge, targets and dealings have really impressed Sullivan, who now fully trusts Tim as his right-hand-man. This will almost certainly mean that Steidten will be leading the search for our next manager in the future. However, its understood his main focus for now is player contracts and January recruitment – with a striker top of the list.”

West Ham "set sights on signing" Solanke

According to Football Insider, following Antonio's injury blow, West Ham have "set sights on signing" Dominic Solanke from Bournemouth. The 26-year-old has already matched his best-ever tally in the Premier League this season, and his form has attracted real attention from West Ham. Bournemouth are reluctant to sell in January, though, so Steidten and co may need to pull out on offer too good to refuse.

Moyes' side are apparently "long-term admirers" of Solanke and made approaches in the summer, but Bournemouth took a firm stance at the time.

Former Cherries boss Gary O'Neil, speaking to the press last season, called Solanke an "absolutely massive" player at the Vitality Stadium.

“It’s hard for Dom," said O'Neill when reflecting on the task of leading Bournemouth's attack.

“I feel for him at times, but that’s the nature of the league. We’re not going to dominate all of games all the time.

“Dom works his socks off for me and you can see he comes off and we’ve not created loads of chances for him and he’s put in a load of work. People that maybe don’t know, could underestimate how big Dom is for this group.

“Absolutely massive. I couldn’t ask for a better number nine to go and face the challenges that we’re faced with.”