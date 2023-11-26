West Ham are reportedly set to explore a deal for a £200,000-per-week forward as manager David Moyes scours for more options.

Hammers enter striker market again

Following the departure of Gianluca Scamacca to Atalanta over the summer transfer window after his underwhelming spell in east London last term, West Ham didn't end up bringing in a replacement despite their best efforts.

The Italian joins a long list of striker signings which just didn't work out at the London Stadium, with West Ham failing in a late deadline day attempt to sign Hugo Ekitike from PSG to succeed him.

Michail Antonio's injury, while not as serious as first feared, also exposes the club's glaring lack of depth up front with backup Danny Ings looking really out of favour under Moyes.

The Englishman has played just over an hour in the Premier League so far this season, with Moyes turning to makeshift options like Mohammed Kudus and Jarrod Bowen instead.

It's arguably imperative for West Ham to bring in another number nine, and they've been linked with a few interesting options.

Stuttgart star Serhou Guirassy is a target for Moyes, and reports suggest his contract contains a tantalising £17 million release clause. The Guinea international's already got 15 goals in just eight Bundesliga starts this campaign (WhoScored).

Meanwhile, there have also been rumours that West Ham could go back in for Ekitike in January. The Frenchman declined to join earlier this year, despite PSG accepting an offer from the Irons, but he's now surplus to requirements under Luis Enrique (Football Insider).

West Ham set to explore Werner deal

Another player mentioned at various points has been RB Leipzig forward Timo Werner.

Reports have claimed that West Ham have made contact over the German, with TEAMtalk now sharing its own update.

It is believed West Ham are set to explore a deal for Werner amid Moyes' "desperate" search for a new striker, which is most likely to come in the form of a loan.

TEAMtalk claims Werner is on around £200,000 per week at Leipzig, which may well be a sticking point for West Ham, as their highest earner, Lucas Paqueta, is on around £50,000 less, according to Spotrac.

Nevertheless, he is a real candidate to leave Leipzig and West Ham will evaluate the conditions of this potential exit before making a firm offer.

The 27-year-old couldn't quite make it in the Premier League at Chelsea after his stellar 2019/20 season at Leipzig, where he notched 28 goals in 33 Bundesliga starts (WhoScored).

Signed by the Blues in 2020, the Blues let him go back to Leipzig just two years later, where he has again failed to match his 2019/20 form.

Despite this, Werner has been subject to the occasional bit of praise, with pundit Paddy Kenny calling him a "very good player" who gets into "unbelievable" positions (Football Insider).

Kenny also claimed his movement and speed are a "constant threat" to defensive lines.

So although Werner does not have the brightest of Premier League memories to look back on, he may just be tempted to redeem himself on these shores if West Ham are able to offer him a starring role.