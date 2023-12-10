Highlights Wolves manager Gary O'Neil left frustrated by his side's second-half performance in a 1-1 draw against Nottingham Forest, citing their inability to test their opponents' defense as a major issue.

Wolves are looking to strengthen their squad in the January transfer window, with Burnley midfielder Josh Brownhill at the top of O'Neil's wishlist.

Wolves are reportedly preparing a cut-price offer of around £7 million for Brownhill, although his market value is estimated to be around £20 million. The player himself is open to a move to Molineux.

Wolverhampton Wanderers boss Gary O'Neil has reportedly put a talented midfielder at the top of his January wishlist, with the club preparing a move.

Wolverhampton Wanderers share points with Nottingham Forest

On Saturday, Wolves managed to build on their midweek victory over Burnley by securing a 1-1 draw at home to Nottingham Forest, with Matheus Cunha's 32nd-minute strike enough to cancel out Harry Toffolo's opener at Molineux.

Despite dominating possession on the day, the Old Gold and their opponents enjoyed a fairly even share of goalscoring opportunities and a point was perhaps the correct result on the day, moving them further away from the relegation zone in the process.

Cited by The Express & Star, O'Neil was left frustrated by his side's second-half performance and bemoaned their inability to test the Tricky Trees' rearguard, as he stated in his post-match press conference:

"We lost our way in the second half. We didn’t find a way to cause them problems in their back five. I leave slightly disappointed, feeling we were all trying to get more. The players, myself, the fans and we didn’t manage to test them as much as I would have liked."

Nevertheless, points are never easy to come by in the Premier League and the West Midlands-based outfit will have plenty of opportunities over the festive period to climb the table at the expense of their divisional rivals.

Once the January transfer window rolls around, Wolves could be keen to bolster their ranks in several key positions to ensure they stave off any threat of being drawn into a dogfight for their league status later down the line. Now, a fresh report has indicated that O'Neil has now earmarked a key target that he may look to swoop for in January to add another dimension to his engine room.

Wolverhampton Wanderers keen on Josh Brownhill

According to The Mirror, Wolves have are preparing a £7m move for Burnley midfielder Josh Brownhill ahead of the January window and he is said to be top of O'Neil's transfer wishlist. Crystal Palace, Fulham and Leicester City are also keen on his services; however, the publication also mention that the former Bristol City man would be open to a switch to Molineux.

Five most similar players to Josh Brownhill (FBRef) Club Player Brentford Vitaly Janelt Crystal Palace Jefferson Lerma SC Freiburg Maximilian Eggestein Mainz 05 Dominik Kohr Troyes Xavier Chavalerin

The outlet claim the Old Gold will try to land the 27-year-old on a cut-price deal worth in the region of £7 million; nevertheless, Vincent Kompany values the Warrington-born ace at around £20 million. Brownhill's contract situation is also up in the air at Turf Moor, seeing as his deal is set to expire in the summer of 2024, though the Clarets are set to take up an option to extend his terms by a further 12 months.

Labelled "fabulous" by former Aston Villa man Lee Hendrie, Brownhill has shown his eye for goal this term, registering three strikes and laying on one assist in 16 appearances across all competitions (Brownhill statistics - Transfermarkt).

Providing composure in the middle of the park, Wolves could do a lot worse than to try and bring Brownhill to the Midlands as O'Neil looks to bolster his squad in January.