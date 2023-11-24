When Julen Lopetegui left Wolverhampton Wanderers just before the Premier League season got underway, their top-flight status seemed more at risk than ever. The swift appointment of Gary O'Neil quickly eased those fears, however, and the Midlands club have since risen into the comforts of mid-table.

Now that he's been proving his ability to keep the club in the Premier League, the former Bournemouth manager may just get the chance to welcome some reinforcements during the January transfer window. Whilst Wolves may not be the biggest spenders, reports suggest that they could make a move for one particular winter target.

Wolves transfer news

During the summer transfer window, Wolves were dealt a major blow through the exits of both Ruben Neves and Matheus Nunes, leaving their midfield depleted. Given O'Neil's late arrival, the new manager didn't get the chance to make his mark on the squad through certain additons, either, which makes his start to life in the Midlands all the more impressive. O'Neil could soon get that chance, however, with reports suggesting that Wolves have identified a top target.

According to John Percy of The Telegraph, Wolves have identified Rafiu Durosinmi as their top target in the January transfer window and have held talks with Viktoria Plzen this week over a possible transfer as they look to bolster their attacking options.

Personal terms are reportedly proving to be a problem and the Premier League side aren't the only club interested, though, with Eintracht Frankfurt also eyeing a potential move for the Viktoria Plzen man, who is valued at £10m by his current club. When the transfer window swings open, it will be interesting to see whether Wolves make their move. They're certainly facing tough competition from the Bundesliga side, but their Premier League status could leave them in good stead.

"Jackpot" Durosinmi can boost Wolves' survival chances

Since Raul Jimenez's drop off in form and subsequent exit, Wolves have lacked a true goalscoring threat, which is rarely a good sign for a club looking to thrive in the Premier League. They could solve that problem in January through the arrival of Durosinmi, however. Durosinmi's stats prove that he could be ready to make the step into the challenge of English football, with nine goals in 19 appearances before his untimely torn ligament injury.

The 20-year-old has earned plenty of praise for his performances too, including from Football Talent Scout's Jacek Kulig, who posted on X: "20 years of age. He looks like a jackpot signing for Viktoria!"

If O'Neil can sign the forward, he could form the perfect partnership with Pedro Neto in the long run. The Portugal international has enjoyed an impressive season so far and looks back to his best, leading the Premier League' assist chart with seven to his name - something that Durosinmi can benefit from. When the January transfer window swings open, the forward could certainly be one to keep an eye on.