Highlights Wolverhampton Wanderers have contacted Manchester United winger Amad Diallo and may also pursue Southampton striker Che Adams.

Wolves have been monitoring Burnley midfielder Josh Brownhill but it is expected that he will stay at Burnley, as the club is likely to activate the extra year's option in his contract.

Brownhill is a strong offensive midfielder with a track record of goals and assists, and he excels at, passing, crossing and tackling.

Wolverhampton Wanderers reportedly hold an interest in signing a new central midfielder next year, and he’s already playing his football in the Premier League.

Wolves transfer targets

Over the summer, Gary O’Neil’s side signed Matheus Cunha, Jean-Ricner Bellegarde, Santiago Bueno, Boubacar Traore, Enso Gonzalez, Matt Doherty and Tom King on a permanent basis, whilst recruiting Tommy Doyle on loan for the rest of the season from top-flight rivals Manchester City.

The Old Gold will now be assessing their options ahead of January and they are believed to have made contact for Manchester United winger Amad Diallo having enquired to discover the conditions of a deal, whilst they are also expected to be in the race to sign Southampton striker Che Adams should he leave the St. Mary’s Stadium.

Burnley’s central midfielder Josh Brownhill is a player that chiefs approached before the previous window closed, with O’Neil personally pushing to make the deal happen, but a switch failed to come to fruition before the deadline on September 1st.

Now though, Vincent Kompany’s 27-year-old will be reaching the expiration of his terms upon the conclusion of the current campaign (Burnley contracts), so should any potential suitor want to prise him away, the new year would be the perfect time to put a tempting offer on the table.

Wolves keeping tabs on Josh Brownhill

According to TalkSPORT, Wolves are closely watching Brownhill at Turf Moor, but as it stands, it’s expected that he will remain at Burnley.

“Burnley are set to activate the extra year’s option in Josh Brownhill’s contract to ward off interest from a host of Premier League rivals. West Ham and Wolves are among the clubs monitoring Brownhill’s situation, with his current deal expiring in the summer of 2024.

"Manager Vincent Kompany has made it clear to the Burnley board they cannot afford to lose fans’ favourite Brownhill, who scored in last weekend’s 3-1 defeat at Arsenal.”

Gary O'Neil's "sublime" target is perfect for Wolves

Whilst Brownhill is naturally a central midfielder, he’s much stronger in the offensive aspect of his game having posted 27 contributions, 15 assists and 12 goals, during his 144 appearances at Burnley (Transfermarkt - Brownhill statistics).

The Warrington-born talent is also always looking to create as many chances as possible for his attacking teammates having recorded 31 crosses so far this season, which is more than any of his fellow peers in Lancashire (FBRef - Burnley statistics).

Josh Brownhill's Main Strengths Holding onto the ball Passing Key passes Crossing Tackling (Data via WhoScored)

Additionally, Kompany’s £45k-per-week earner (Burnley salaries), has a strong track record with Wolves having secured four victories when playing against them, so if he’s capable of performing at a high standard when part of the opposition team, imagine how much more he could develop under the guidance of O’Neil at Molineux.

Fosun should definitely consider tabling a proposal for Brownhill in January if Burnley still haven’t triggered his extension by then, because he is a “sublime” player, according to journalist Josh Bunting, and one who could be a real asset in the Midlands.