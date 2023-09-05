It was a historic weekend for Nottingham Forest.

Their 1-0 win away at a struggling Chelsea was the first time the east Midlands outfit won at Stamford Bridge since 1995.

Summer signing Anthony Elanga's goal just after half-time was enough to give Forest the three points. The result helped send them into the top half of the Premier League table going into the international break.

Following the performance, Premier League Hall of Famer and Newcastle United legend Alan Shearer heaped praise onto two Forest stars, in particular, highlighting their importance in the Garibaldi's victory.

Which two players impressed Shearer?

Speaking to the official Premier League website, Shearer named defenders Joe Worrall and Willy Boly as part of the defence for his team of the week.

On Boly's performance, Shearer said that the Frenchman "used his experience to frustrate Chelsea. Marshalled his team really well."

The Premier League's record goalscorer shared similar sentiments for Worrall, stating that the Forest captain was "magnificent at the back in really tough circumstances."

The two defenders put in a colossal effort as part of a back five with Scott McKenna, Serge Aurier and former Chelsea youngster Ola Aina.

Despite conceding 21 shots on goal, only two actually troubled American goalkeeper Matt Turner, highlighting just how difficult the Forest defenders made it for Chelsea's attackers.

How good was Worrall and Boly?

Forest boss Steve Cooper paid special tribute to his skipper. His immense performance came off the back of a tragic week for the defender.

His uncle, Sergeant Graham Saville, unfortunately passed after being hit by a train whilst attempting to save someone on the track.

"He’s been incredible," Cooper stated.

"He’s put himself second for his family and for the football club.

“I cannot speak highly enough of the man that he’s been over the last week or so. I know how important today will be for him, and it will give him and his family some respite.

“Nothing can make what happened any better, but at least this gives them some nice feelings for a short while. I can’t speak highly enough of Joe, with what he and his family have been through. A lot of that result was for them."

Indeed, Worrall's titanic showing was summed up by his returns, per Sofascore. Earning a 7.3 rating - better than nine of the Blues' well-paid stars - the Tricky Trees skipper recorded a whopping seven clearances, three blocks and two tackles to help thwart the likes of Nicolas Jackson and Raheem Sterling.

Meanwhile, Boly - who earned a match-high 7.9 rating - matched his captain's clearances but made four blocks and three tackles, whilst also winning 80% of his duels, both on the ground and in the air. Well and truly living up to the tag of being a "monster" - as once lauded by The Athletic's Tim Spiers.

Cooper will be hoping the impressive defensive duo can resume such duties when Forest return to action after the international break, where they will continue their campaign at home to Burnley on the 18th of September.