The Premier League has some hugely wealthy owners in its ranks, but who comes out on top out of the 20 clubs when it comes to net worth?

Since its inception in 1992, the Premier League has grown into the best and most famous league in world football, proving to be the envy of so many divisions across the globe.

Some of the best footballers on the planet have plied their trade in England's top flight, and numerous clubs have gone on to win the Champions League down the years, including Manchester United, Liverpool, Chelsea and Manchester City.

There is a huge gap in wealth between the clubs fighting for relegation and those going for the biggest prizes, however, with the latter afforded the luxury of being able to spend vast sums of money on players.

The question is: which team has the richest owners currently when it comes to net worth? Here are the results we have found at Football FanCast, with some aid from Planet Football...

It's no great surprise to see newly-promoted Luton Town propping up the other 19 Premier League clubs, as they earned promotion from the Championship last season, despite their modest wealth.

Boyhood Hatters supporter David Wilkinson founded Luton Town 2020, a group run by fans that got the club out of hugely financial difficulties earlier this century, and they have gone from strength to strength.

19 Burnley: Alan Pace net worth - N/A

Next up are Burnley, with owner Alan Pace doing great things since taking over in 2018, helping the Clarets make a swift return to the Premier League after their relegation in 2021/22.

It is stated that his current net worth is unknown, like Luton, but it isn't believed to be higher than the next-placed club...

18 Sheffield United: Abdullah bin Musaid Al Saud net worth - £158m

Unsurprisingly, all three new teams this season are at the bottom of the pile, highlighting what a tough job it is to match those already in the Premier League, in terms of financial power.

The Blades are led by Abdullah bin Musaid Al Saud, and have been since 2019, with his net worth a modest £158m, certainly compared to some of those you're about to read about.

17 Brentford: Matthew Benham net worth - £220m

Brentford feel like one of the best-run clubs in the Premier League, spending within their means and building a superb new stadium, and much of that is down to the brilliance of owner Matthew Benham.

The 55-year-old also owns Danish side FC Midtjylland and is renowned for making his fortune through companies such as Matchbook and Smartodds.

16 Nottingham Forest: Evangelos Marinakis net worth - £489m

Up next are Nottingham Forest and their umissable leader Evangelous Marinakis, who certainly hasn't played it safe when it comes to transfers, giving Steve Cooper lots of new players since their promotion to the Premier League last year.

His net worth of £489m is a vast amount, and he also owns Greek giants Olympiakos.

15 Brighton: Tony Bloom net worth - £1.03b

Like Brentford, there is something that feels seamless about the manner in which Brighton operate on a daily basis, and owner Tony Bloom deserves a huge amount of praise for that.

He is a lifelong Seagulls supporter and acquired the club way back in 2009, leading them all the way to the Premier League and making them an established top-flight club.

14 Bournemouth: William P. Foley net worth - £1.26b

Bournemouth almost feel like the minnows of the Premier League in many ways, perhaps due to the size of the Vitality Stadium, but they have an owner worth over £1b.

William P. Foley is an American billionaire who also owns ice hockey outfit Vegas Golden Knights in the NHL, not to mention Ligue 1 side FC Lorient.

13 Manchester United: Glazer Family net worth - £3.71b

Some may be surprised to see the Glazer Family sit this low in the rankings, especially when you consider that Manchester United are still arguably the biggest club in world football.

The much-criticised US owners aren't exactly wanted by the majority of the Red Devils' fanbase, but they have still spent huge sums of player down the years, having bought United for £790m in 2005.

12 Crystal Palace: John Textor, David Blitzer, Josh Harris, Steve Parish net worth - £4.34b

Completing the bottom half are Crystal Palace, who have done well to become a solid Premier League team more likely to finish around mid-table than in the relegation zone.

One of the co-owners, Josh Harris, is also the main man at NHL side New Jersey Devils and NBA outfit Philadelphia 76ers, while Steve Parish has been in his role as chairman since 2010.

11 Tottenham: Joe Lewis, Daniel Levy net worth - £4.58b

Tottenham are still fronted by Daniel Levy and Joe Lewis, with the former still very much the more prominent face of the club, even though the latter has the bigger share.

There has been frustration that managers haven't been given enough money to spend, given the wealth of the owners, which when you look at their fortunes, may seem fair.

10 Wolves: Guo Guangchang, Liang Xinjun, Wang Qunbin (FOSUN) net worth - £5.45b

Guo Guangchang has been a transformative figure at Wolves since becoming their owner in 2016, at a point when they were still languishing in the Championship.

Since then, they have shone, though, and the £45m that he acquired Wanderers for pales into insignificance when comparing it to their current valuation of £235m.

9 West Ham: David Sullivan, Daniel Kretinsky net worth - £5.76b

West Ham are ever-improving under David Moyes, and they have spent plenty of money recently, no doubt helped by the sale of Declan Rice to Arsenal.

The funds are clearly there, however, with David Sullivan and Daniel Kretinsky's net worth coming in at £5.76b.

8 Fulham: Shahid Khan net worth - £6.24b

Fulham recently bemoaned the sad passing of popular former owner Mohamed Al-Fayed, but their modern-day leader is Shahid Khan, whose worth is a reported £6.24b.

Like so many on this list, he isn't content with having one sports team, also owning NFL side Jacksonville Jaguars.

7 Liverpool: John W. Henry, Tom Werner net worth - £7.74b

Fenway Sports Group (FSG), fronted by John W. Henry and Tom Werner, saved Liverpool back in 2010, following the dangerous reign of fellow Americans Tom Hicks and George Gillett, and their tenure has been a positive one overall.

There have been mistakes, of course, and a feeling that they haven't always supported Jurgen Klopp enough with transfers, but they have used their £7.74b net worth to help redevelop Anfield and oversee a memorable period in the club's history.

6 Everton - 777 Partners net worth - £9.63b

The latest addition to this list comes from Merseyside as Everton's Farhad Moshiri has agreed to sell his 94% stake in the club.

His involvement with The Toffees began in 2016 and it will now come to an end in 2023 with Miami-based investment firm 777 Partners taking over. They are no strangers to the sporting world have invested in clubs in Brazil, Belgium and Germany. 777 are also involved with La Liga side Sevilla who, despite their struggles in the league this season, tend to enjoy regular success in the Europa League.

Beyond the footballing realm, they have a very intriguing interest in basketball given that they own the London Lions whilst also having invested in the British Basketball League itself, something which many have raised their eyebrows at.

5 Aston Villa – Wes Edens, Nassef Sawiris net worth - £9.39b

Aston Villa are threatening to become a real force again in the Premier League again, and there is no question that their wealth has a lot to do with that.

Wes Edens and Nassef Sawaris (NSWE) have a huge net worth of £9.39b, allowing them to even be competitive with some of the top clubs when it comes to wages and transfer fees.

4 Arsenal: Stan Kroenke net worth - £10.18b

Arsenal are enjoying a huge resurgence after some tough years, but nothing has changed owner-wise, with the divisive Stan Kroenke still in charge.

The 76-year-old isn't content with just having the Gunners as a play thing, however, and also owns the LA Rams, Denver Nuggets and Colorado Rapids in his homeland.

3 Chelsea: Todd Boehly, Hansjorg Wyss, Mark Walter net worth - £12.47b

The money that has been chucked around at Chelsea in recent times has been nothing short of astonishing, with the post-Roman Abramovich era arguably even more free-spending.

Todd Boehly is the main man behind that, supported by Hansjorg Wyss and Mark Walter, and it will be interesting to see how sustainable their approach is.

2 Manchester City: Abu Dhabi United Group, Silver Lake net worth - £17.37b

For a long time, Manchester City were at the top of the tree when it came to the Premier League's richest owners, but they have now lost the No.1 spot.

Sheikh Mansour bought the club back in 2008, overseeing a trophy-laden period that has coincided with Pep Guardiola's legendary spell as manager. It is hard to see them going away any time soon, considering their incredible wealth.

1 Newcastle United: Saudi Public Investment Fund (PIF), RB Sports & Media, PCP Capital Partners net worth - £489b

It's now Newcastle United who comfortably lead the way with the wealthiest owners in the country, with Saudi Arabia Public Investment Fund the biggest driving force.

In a short space of time since Mike Ashley's departure, the Magpies have got back into the Champions League, and with a bottomless pit of money at their disposal, they could become the next City over time.