With Premier League football now back upon us, football fans are set to be plunged into a world of drama over the next few months as teams battle it out in England's top division.

Of course, there is perhaps nothing more dramatic in the game than the moment a referee points to the spot and a player steps up from 12 yards.

There are some individuals you would bet your house on to score, and then there are others who are less convincing...

With that in mind, Football FanCast has decided to rank the best penalty-takers in the Premier League.

(It's important to note, these only include penalties scored in games, so won't include misses in penalty shoot-outs, and does include penalties scored at youth level, as per Transfermarkt)

20 Rhian Brewster, Sheffield United

With former United captain Billy Sharp leaving Sheffield United at the start of the summer, questions remain over who could be on spot kicks for the newly promoted club.

Rhian Brewster is one option, although is hardly the most convincing. In his entire career, he has taken nine penalties, scoring six times, while missing three.

However, he has only ever taken one competitive penalty, which he missed in the Championship last season against Blackpool.

19 Ollie Watkins, Aston Villa

Unfortunately, the Englishman doesn't have a great record from 12 yards having missed more than he's scored during his career.

Indeed, Watkins has netted four times, while missing a further five. In the Premier League with Aston Villa specifically, he has scored three and missed two.

Those are hardly the sort of numbers to bet your house on...

18 Son Heung-min, Tottenham Hotspur

Harry Kane is about as reliable as they come from the spot, but as he heads to Bayern Munich, Spurs will need to find someone else to trust.

Son is an obvious option, having banged in the goals for a number of years now - though his record from 12 yards isn't great.

Indeed, during his career, he has scored seven and missed five. In the Premier League, he has taken just two, scoring once and missing once.

17 Brennan Johnson, Nottingham Forest

Across his entire career so far, Johnson's record isn't too bad with 11 scored and four missed. However, when you look at how he's performed in England's top flight, it isn't great.

After all, he has taken just three spot kicks in the Premier League – all last season with Forest – with one scored and two missed.

For that reason, he doesn't feature any higher than 17th on the list.

16 Carlton Morris, Luton Town

Luton are an unknown quantity in top-flight football and it's hard to know how Morris will get on until we get to see him play.

He has taken five penalties in his career so far, but none in the Premier League. He has scored two in Championship, two at Premier League 2 level, and missed one in the EFL Cup – for a record of four scored and one missed.

It'll be interesting if Morris can hold his nerve if and when the big moment arises this season.

15 Matheus Cunha, Wolves

At Wolves, Cunha may well be asked to step up this season - though there is no reason to have a great deal of faith in him.

Across his entire career, he has taken seven spot kicks, scoring five and missing two – while he is yet to take one in England yet.

But with Ruben Neves now playing his football in Saudi Arabia, they've lost a star who never missed a Premier League penalty, netting eight from eight.

14 Bukayo Saka, Arsenal

Unfortunately for the winger, he's wasted some high-profile penalties in his career.

Saka famously missed in the penalty shootout against Italy as England lost the Euro 2020 final at Wembley (though that isn't included in our tally below).

Meanwhile, he also missed against West Ham United in the Premier League last season as Arsenal dropped vital points in the title race.

Still, across his entire career, he has scored six from the spot, missing just twice (with one coming in a youth game).

In the Premier League, he has taken five and missed one. He is higher up the list due to the quality of teams he has kept his nerve against, scoring from 12 yards against Man City, Liverpool, Chelsea, and Man United.

13 Aleksandar Mitrovic, Fulham

The Fulham striker has taken more than most in his career, with 37 attempts in total. Of that lot, he has scored 25 and missed 12.

In the Premier League, his record is poorer, with eight scored and five missed. What's more, four of those league misses all came last season.

Maybe it's recency bias, but with that record of late, he no longer seems like a sure thing from 12 yards.

12 Dominic Solanke, Bournemouth

In his entire career, Solanke has scored 10 and only missed one. But he has never taken one in the Premier League.

He did net four times from the spot in the Championship, while he also scored during his time in the Dutch Eredivisie with Vitesse on loan.

With all that in mind, there's every reason to back him if given the opportunity this season.

11 Joao Pedro, Brighton

It looks as though Brighton will have a new spot-kick taker this season with Alexis Mac Allister leaving.

Joao Pedro arrives from Watford and has immediately scored twice from the spot in pre-season.

He's even spoken about the situation, saying: “If the boss calls me, I'm all right to take the penalties. Watford trusted me to take penalties so I'm ready to take them here.”

And he's faultless so far in his career, scoring three from three – albeit with all having come in the Championship for the Hornets.

10 Dominic Calvert-Lewin, Everton

If he can stay fit, Calvert-Lewin should be trusted by Sean Dyche to take penalties for the Toffees.

Throughout his career, he has scored six and missed only once. That did come in the Premier League, though (while three of his six scored also came in the top flight).

Still, it's a reliable record, so he ranks at tenth on the list.

9 Bryan Mbeumo, Brenftord

Of course, Ivan Toney would usually be on spot-kicks but due to his eight-month ban for betting, Thomas Frank will need to rely on someone else for the time being.

At least Mbeumo has a great record. Indeed, he has never missed in his career so far - scoring three from three, with two coming in the Premier League.

You can't argue with that!

8 Enzo Fernandez, Chelsea

With Christopher Nkunku ruled out for at least 16 weeks with a knee injury, it remains unclear who will be on spot kicks for Chelsea, as the new striker may well have been trusted on that front.

Fernandez has at least never missed in his entire club career, scoring five out of five while at River Plate in Argentina. Although, he did miss for his nation in the shootout against the Netherlands during the World Cup quarter-final, and then didn't take one in the final.

7 Eberechi Eze, Crsytal Palace

With Wilfried Zaha departing this summer, Roy Hodgson will have to put somebody new on spot-kicks for the Eagles.

Eze is a good fit as he has only missed once during his entire career, scoring the other six.

What's more, he netted from the spot last season against West Ham, meaning he is one from one in the Premier League.

6 Callum Wilson, Newcastle United

Now into the business end of the list, Wilson has been very reliable from the spot over the years, scoring 19 of 22 in his career, missing just three.

Specifically in the Premier League, he has a fine record with 14 scored and one missed, coming when he was at Bournemouth in 2018.

Not bad at all.

5 Mohamed Salah, Liverpool

Across his entire career, Salah has taken 39 penalties and has been relatively successful when called upon with 32 scored and seven missed.

However, he famously missed in Egypt’s crucial shootout defeat to Senegal, who won 3-1 to reach the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

His record in the Premier League is pretty solid but not faultless, with 20 scored and only four missed.

4 Jay Rodriguez, Burnley

The English striker will be back up in the top flight again this term and he should be trusted to hold his nerve if the Clarets with a spot kick.

After all, Rodriguez has taken 24 penalties in his career, missing just two. He has a 100 per cent record in the division too, scoring both of his two attempts.

That's why he features so high on this list.

3 Bruno Fernandes, Manchester United

Of course, Marcus Rashford could also take spot kicks for the Red Devils, but you can see why Fernandes is often preferred.

Throughout his career, the new club captain has scored a whopping 48 times, while only missing five penalties.

His record in the Premier League is decent too, with 15 scored and just three missed.

2 Erling Haaland, Manchester City

The goal machine was inevitably going to end up on this list, and despite still only being 23 years old, he has already taken 39 penalties in his career to date, with 36 scored and three missed.

He has a faultless record in the Premier League too, with seven scored and none missed. It would take a brave individual to bet against him missing the next time the striker steps up from 12 yards.

1 Said Benrahma, West Ham

Finally, we have a bit of a surprise. Indeed, not the biggest name on the list, but certainly the most reliable from 12 yards.

After all, across his career, Benrahma has never missed a penalty – netting all 13 of his attempts.

In the Premier League, he has four scored from four, while he also bagged twice in the Europa Conference League last season as the Hammers went on to achieve continental glory.