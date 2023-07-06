Preparations are already underway for the Premier League season 2023/24 and the pre-season provides managers with the opportunity to go through the gears, integrate new transfers and project their brand around the world. The new season will start on the weekend of the August 12th and conclude nine months later and the clock is ticking. You can review the opening day fixtures on our dedicated page.

Pre-season fixtures by club

Arsenal

Date

Time (UK)

Fixture

Location

July 13

19:00

Nurnberg vs Arsenal

Max-Morlock-Stadion, Nuremberg

July 20

04:30

MLS All-Stars vs Arsenal

Audi Field, Washington DC

July 22

22:00

Arsenal vs Manchester United

MetLife Stadium, New York

July 26

TBC

Arsenal vs Barcelona

SoFi Stadium, Los Angeles

August 2

18:00

Arsenal vs AS Monaco

Emirates Stadium

August 6

16:00

Man City vs Arsenal (FA Community Shield)

Wembley Stadium

Aston Villa

Date

Time (UK)

Fixture

Location

July 15

13:00

Walsall vs Aston Villa

Bescot Stadium

July 24

00:00

Newcastle vs Aston Villa

Lincoln Financial Field, Philadelphia

July 27

12:00

Fulham vs Aston Villa

Exploria Stadium, Orlando

July 31

00:00

Aston Villa vs Brentford

FedExField, Maryland

August 3

19:30

Aston Villa vs Lazio

Bescot Stadium

August 5

20:00

Valencia vs Aston Villa

Mestalla, Valencia

Bournemouth

Date

Time (UK)

Fixture

Location

July 13

18:00

Bournemouth vs Hibernian

Marbella Football Centre, Marbella

July 16

TBC

Bournemouth vs Maccabi Tel Aviv

Marbella Football Center, Marbella

July 25

19:45

Southampton vs Bournemouth

St Mary's

July 29

15:00

Bournemouth vs Atalanta

Vitality Stadium

August 5

17:00

Bournemouth vs Lorient

Vitality Stadium

Brentford

Date

Time (UK)

Fixture

Location

July 12

19:30

Boreham Wood vs Brentford

Meadow Park

July 23

21:00

Fulham vs Brentford

Lincoln Financial Field, Philadelphia

July 26

22:30

Brentford vs Brighton

Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta

July 30

00:00

Aston Villa vs Brentford

FedExField, Maryland

August 5

19:30

Brentford vs Lille

Gtech Community Stadium

Brighton

Date

Time (UK)

Fixture

Location

July 23

12:00

Chelsea vs Brighton

Lincoln Financial Field, Philadelphia

July 26

22:30

Brentford vs Brighton

Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta

July 29

12:30

Brighton vs Newcastle

Red Bull Arena; Harrison, New Jersey

August 6

15:00

Brighton vs Rayo Vallecano

The Amex

Burnley

Date

Time (UK)

Fixture

Location

July 22

TBC

Genk vs Burnley

Cegeka Arena

Chelsea

Date

Time (UK)

Fixture

Location

July 19

00:00

Chelsea vs Wrexham

Kenan Stadium, North Carolina

July 23

00:00

Chelsea vs Brighton

Lincoln Financial Field, Philadelphia

July 27

01:15

Newcastle vs Chelsea

Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta

July 30

19:45

Chelsea vs Fulham

FedExField, Maryland

August 3

00:30

Chelsea vs Borussia Dortmund

Soldier Field, Chicago

Crystal Palace

Date

Time (UK)

Fixture

Location

July 11

19:30

Barnet vs Crystal Palace

The Hive

July 15

14:00

Crystal Palace vs Brondby IF

Crystal Palace Academy

July 19

19:45

Crawley Town vs Crystal Palace

Broadfield Stadium

July 26

01:00

Crystal Palace vs Millonarios

SeatGeek Stadium, Chicago

July 31

00:00

Crystal Palace vs Sevilla

Comerica Park, Detroit

Everton

Date

Time (UK)

Fixture

Location

July 14

17:00

Stade Nyonnais vs Everton

Colovray Sports Centre, Nyon

July 22

14:00

Tranmere vs Everton

Prenton Park

July 22

14:00

Wigan vs Everton

DW Stadium

July 25

19:45

Bolton vs Everton

University of Bolton Stadium

July 29

15:00

Stoke vs Everton

Bet365 Stadium

August 5

15:00

Everton vs Sporting Lisbon

Goodison Park

Fulham

Date

Time (UK)

Fixture

Location

July 23

21:00

Fulham vs Brentford

Lincoln Financial Field, Philadelphia

July 27

00:00

Fulham vs Aston Villa

Exploria Stadium, Orlando

July 30

19:45

Chelsea vs Fulham

FedExField, Maryland

Liverpool

Date

Time (UK)

Fixture

Location

July 19

17:30

Karlsruher SC vs Liverpool

BBBank Wildpark, Karlsruhe

July 24

12:00

SpVgg Greuther Furth vs Liverpool

Furth, Bavaria

July 30

10:00

Liverpool vs Leicester

National Stadium, Singapore

August 2

12:30

Liverpool vs Bayern Munich

National Stadium, Singapore

Luton Town

TBC

Man City

Date

Time (UK)

Fixture

Location

July 23

TBC

City vs Yokohama F Marinos

Japan National Stadium, Tokyo

July 26

TBC

Man City vs Bayern Munich

Japan National Stadium

July 30

TBC

Man City vs Atletico Madrid

World Cup Stadium, Seoul

August 6

16:00

Man City vs Arsenal (FA Community Shield)

Wembley Stadium

Man Utd

Date

Time (UK)

Fixture

Location

July 12

16:00

Manchester United vs Leeds

Ullevaal Stadion, Oslo

July 19

14:00

Manchester United vs Lyon

Murrayfield, Edinburgh

July 22

22:00

Arsenal vs Manchester United

MetLife Stadium, New York

July 26

15:30

Manchester United vs Wrexham

Snapdragon Stadium, San Diego

July 27

15:30

Manchester United vs Real Madrid

NRG Stadium, Houston

July 31

02:00

Manchester United vs Borussia Dortmund

Allegiant Stadium, Las Vegas

August 5

12:45

Manchester United vs Lens

Old Trafford

August 6

16:00

Manchester United vs Athletic Bilbao

Aviva Stadium, Dublin

Newcastle

Date

Time (UK)

Fixture

Location

July 15

12:30

Gateshead vs Newcastle

Gateshead International Stadium

July 18

19:45

Rangers vs Newcastle

Ibrox Stadium, Glasgow

July 24

00:00

Newcastle vs Aston Villa

Lincoln Financial Field, Philadelphia

July 27

01:15

Newcastle vs Chelsea

Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta

July 29

12:30

Brighton vs Newcastle

Red Bull Arena, New Jersey

Nottingham Forest

Date

Time (UK)

Fixture

Location

July 15

01:30

Notts County vs Nottingham Forest

Meadow Lane

July 30

17:30

PSV Eindhoven vs Nottingham Forest

Philips Stadion, Eindhoven

August 2

19:00

Nottingham Forest vs Rennes

St George's Park

August 5

14:30

Eintracht Frankfurt vs Nottingham Forest

St George's Park

Sheffield United

Date

Time (UK)

Fixture

Location

July 15

15:00

Chesterfield vs Sheffield United

Technique Stadium

July 25

19:00

Rotherham vs Sheffield United

AESSEAL New York Stadium

July 29

15:00

Derby vs Sheffield United

Pride Park Stadium

August 5

13:00

Sheffield United vs Stuttgart

Bramall Lane

Tottenham

Date

Time (UK)

Fixture

Location

July 18

00:00

Tottenham vs West Ham

Optus Stadium, Perth

July 23

11:00

Tottenham vs Leicester

Rajamangala National Stadium

July 26

12:30

Tottenham vs Roma

Singapore National Stadium

August 6

14:00

Tottenham vs Shakhtar Donetsk

Tottenham Hotspur Stadium

West Ham United

Date

Time (UK)

Fixture

Location

July 10

19:00

Boreham Wood vs West Ham

Meadow Park

July 15

11:00

Perth Glory vs West Ham

Optus Stadium, Perth

July 18

00:00

Tottenham vs West Ham

Optus Stadium, Perth

July 22

15:00

Dagenham & Redbridge vs West Ham

Chigwell Construction Stadium

July 29

17:00

Rennes vs West Ham

Roazhon Park, Rennes

August 5

12:30

Bayer Leverkusen vs West Ham

Bay Arena

Wolves

Date

Time (UK)

Fixture

Location

August 5

01:00

Wolves vs Rennes

Molineux