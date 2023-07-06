Preparations are already underway for the Premier League season 2023/24 and the pre-season provides managers with the opportunity to go through the gears, integrate new transfers and project their brand around the world. The new season will start on the weekend of the August 12th and conclude nine months later and the clock is ticking. You can review the opening day fixtures on our dedicated page.
Pre-season fixtures by club
Arsenal
Date
Time (UK)
Fixture
Location
July 13
19:00
Nurnberg vs Arsenal
Max-Morlock-Stadion, Nuremberg
July 20
04:30
MLS All-Stars vs Arsenal
Audi Field, Washington DC
July 22
22:00
Arsenal vs Manchester United
MetLife Stadium, New York
July 26
TBC
Arsenal vs Barcelona
SoFi Stadium, Los Angeles
August 2
18:00
Arsenal vs AS Monaco
Emirates Stadium
August 6
16:00
Man City vs Arsenal (FA Community Shield)
Wembley Stadium
Aston Villa
Date
Time (UK)
Fixture
Location
July 15
13:00
Walsall vs Aston Villa
Bescot Stadium
July 24
00:00
Newcastle vs Aston Villa
Lincoln Financial Field, Philadelphia
July 27
12:00
Fulham vs Aston Villa
Exploria Stadium, Orlando
July 31
00:00
Aston Villa vs Brentford
FedExField, Maryland
August 3
19:30
Aston Villa vs Lazio
Bescot Stadium
August 5
20:00
Valencia vs Aston Villa
Mestalla, Valencia
Bournemouth
Date
Time (UK)
Fixture
Location
July 13
18:00
Bournemouth vs Hibernian
Marbella Football Centre, Marbella
July 16
TBC
Bournemouth vs Maccabi Tel Aviv
Marbella Football Center, Marbella
July 25
19:45
Southampton vs Bournemouth
St Mary's
July 29
15:00
Bournemouth vs Atalanta
Vitality Stadium
August 5
17:00
Bournemouth vs Lorient
Vitality Stadium
Brentford
Date
Time (UK)
Fixture
Location
July 12
19:30
Boreham Wood vs Brentford
Meadow Park
July 23
21:00
Fulham vs Brentford
Lincoln Financial Field, Philadelphia
July 26
22:30
Brentford vs Brighton
Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta
July 30
00:00
Aston Villa vs Brentford
FedExField, Maryland
August 5
19:30
Brentford vs Lille
Gtech Community Stadium
Brighton
Date
Time (UK)
Fixture
Location
July 23
12:00
Chelsea vs Brighton
Lincoln Financial Field, Philadelphia
July 26
22:30
Brentford vs Brighton
Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta
July 29
12:30
Brighton vs Newcastle
Red Bull Arena; Harrison, New Jersey
August 6
15:00
Brighton vs Rayo Vallecano
The Amex
Burnley
Date
Time (UK)
Fixture
Location
July 22
TBC
Genk vs Burnley
Cegeka Arena
Chelsea
Date
Time (UK)
Fixture
Location
July 19
00:00
Chelsea vs Wrexham
Kenan Stadium, North Carolina
July 23
00:00
Chelsea vs Brighton
Lincoln Financial Field, Philadelphia
July 27
01:15
Newcastle vs Chelsea
Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta
July 30
19:45
Chelsea vs Fulham
FedExField, Maryland
August 3
00:30
Chelsea vs Borussia Dortmund
Soldier Field, Chicago
Crystal Palace
Date
Time (UK)
Fixture
Location
July 11
19:30
Barnet vs Crystal Palace
The Hive
July 15
14:00
Crystal Palace vs Brondby IF
Crystal Palace Academy
July 19
19:45
Crawley Town vs Crystal Palace
Broadfield Stadium
July 26
01:00
Crystal Palace vs Millonarios
SeatGeek Stadium, Chicago
July 31
00:00
Crystal Palace vs Sevilla
Comerica Park, Detroit
Everton
Date
Time (UK)
Fixture
Location
July 14
17:00
Stade Nyonnais vs Everton
Colovray Sports Centre, Nyon
July 22
14:00
Tranmere vs Everton
Prenton Park
July 22
14:00
Wigan vs Everton
DW Stadium
July 25
19:45
Bolton vs Everton
University of Bolton Stadium
July 29
15:00
Stoke vs Everton
Bet365 Stadium
August 5
15:00
Everton vs Sporting Lisbon
Goodison Park
Fulham
Date
Time (UK)
Fixture
Location
July 23
21:00
Fulham vs Brentford
Lincoln Financial Field, Philadelphia
July 27
00:00
Fulham vs Aston Villa
Exploria Stadium, Orlando
July 30
19:45
Chelsea vs Fulham
FedExField, Maryland
Liverpool
Date
Time (UK)
Fixture
Location
July 19
17:30
Karlsruher SC vs Liverpool
BBBank Wildpark, Karlsruhe
July 24
12:00
SpVgg Greuther Furth vs Liverpool
Furth, Bavaria
July 30
10:00
Liverpool vs Leicester
National Stadium, Singapore
August 2
12:30
Liverpool vs Bayern Munich
National Stadium, Singapore
Luton Town
TBC
Man City
Date
Time (UK)
Fixture
Location
July 23
TBC
City vs Yokohama F Marinos
Japan National Stadium, Tokyo
July 26
TBC
Man City vs Bayern Munich
Japan National Stadium
July 30
TBC
Man City vs Atletico Madrid
World Cup Stadium, Seoul
August 6
16:00
Man City vs Arsenal (FA Community Shield)
Wembley Stadium
Man Utd
Date
Time (UK)
Fixture
Location
July 12
16:00
Manchester United vs Leeds
Ullevaal Stadion, Oslo
July 19
14:00
Manchester United vs Lyon
Murrayfield, Edinburgh
July 22
22:00
Arsenal vs Manchester United
MetLife Stadium, New York
July 26
15:30
Manchester United vs Wrexham
Snapdragon Stadium, San Diego
July 27
15:30
Manchester United vs Real Madrid
NRG Stadium, Houston
July 31
02:00
Manchester United vs Borussia Dortmund
Allegiant Stadium, Las Vegas
August 5
12:45
Manchester United vs Lens
Old Trafford
August 6
16:00
Manchester United vs Athletic Bilbao
Aviva Stadium, Dublin
Newcastle
Date
Time (UK)
Fixture
Location
July 15
12:30
Gateshead vs Newcastle
Gateshead International Stadium
July 18
19:45
Rangers vs Newcastle
Ibrox Stadium, Glasgow
July 24
00:00
Newcastle vs Aston Villa
Lincoln Financial Field, Philadelphia
July 27
01:15
Newcastle vs Chelsea
Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta
July 29
12:30
Brighton vs Newcastle
Red Bull Arena, New Jersey
Nottingham Forest
Date
Time (UK)
Fixture
Location
July 15
01:30
Notts County vs Nottingham Forest
Meadow Lane
July 30
17:30
PSV Eindhoven vs Nottingham Forest
Philips Stadion, Eindhoven
August 2
19:00
Nottingham Forest vs Rennes
St George's Park
August 5
14:30
Eintracht Frankfurt vs Nottingham Forest
St George's Park
Sheffield United
Date
Time (UK)
Fixture
Location
July 15
15:00
Chesterfield vs Sheffield United
Technique Stadium
July 25
19:00
Rotherham vs Sheffield United
AESSEAL New York Stadium
July 29
15:00
Derby vs Sheffield United
Pride Park Stadium
August 5
13:00
Sheffield United vs Stuttgart
Bramall Lane
Tottenham
Date
Time (UK)
Fixture
Location
July 18
00:00
Tottenham vs West Ham
Optus Stadium, Perth
July 23
11:00
Tottenham vs Leicester
Rajamangala National Stadium
July 26
12:30
Tottenham vs Roma
Singapore National Stadium
August 6
14:00
Tottenham vs Shakhtar Donetsk
Tottenham Hotspur Stadium
West Ham United
Date
Time (UK)
Fixture
Location
July 10
19:00
Boreham Wood vs West Ham
Meadow Park
July 15
11:00
Perth Glory vs West Ham
Optus Stadium, Perth
July 18
00:00
Tottenham vs West Ham
Optus Stadium, Perth
July 22
15:00
Dagenham & Redbridge vs West Ham
Chigwell Construction Stadium
July 29
17:00
Rennes vs West Ham
Roazhon Park, Rennes
August 5
12:30
Bayer Leverkusen vs West Ham
Bay Arena
Wolves
Date
Time (UK)
Fixture
Location
August 5
01:00
Wolves vs Rennes
Molineux