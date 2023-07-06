Preparations are already underway for the Premier League season 2023/24 and the pre-season provides managers with the opportunity to go through the gears, integrate new transfers and project their brand around the world. The new season will start on the weekend of the August 12th and conclude nine months later and the clock is ticking. You can review the opening day fixtures on our dedicated page.

Pre-season fixtures by club

Arsenal

Date Time (UK) Fixture Location July 13 19:00 Nurnberg vs Arsenal Max-Morlock-Stadion, Nuremberg July 20 04:30 MLS All-Stars vs Arsenal Audi Field, Washington DC July 22 22:00 Arsenal vs Manchester United MetLife Stadium, New York July 26 TBC Arsenal vs Barcelona SoFi Stadium, Los Angeles August 2 18:00 Arsenal vs AS Monaco Emirates Stadium August 6 16:00 Man City vs Arsenal (FA Community Shield) Wembley Stadium

Aston Villa

Date Time (UK) Fixture Location July 15 13:00 Walsall vs Aston Villa Bescot Stadium July 24 00:00 Newcastle vs Aston Villa Lincoln Financial Field, Philadelphia July 27 12:00 Fulham vs Aston Villa Exploria Stadium, Orlando July 31 00:00 Aston Villa vs Brentford FedExField, Maryland August 3 19:30 Aston Villa vs Lazio Bescot Stadium August 5 20:00 Valencia vs Aston Villa Mestalla, Valencia

Bournemouth

Date Time (UK) Fixture Location July 13 18:00 Bournemouth vs Hibernian Marbella Football Centre, Marbella July 16 TBC Bournemouth vs Maccabi Tel Aviv Marbella Football Center, Marbella July 25 19:45 Southampton vs Bournemouth St Mary's July 29 15:00 Bournemouth vs Atalanta Vitality Stadium August 5 17:00 Bournemouth vs Lorient Vitality Stadium

Brentford

Date Time (UK) Fixture Location July 12 19:30 Boreham Wood vs Brentford Meadow Park July 23 21:00 Fulham vs Brentford Lincoln Financial Field, Philadelphia July 26 22:30 Brentford vs Brighton Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta July 30 00:00 Aston Villa vs Brentford FedExField, Maryland August 5 19:30 Brentford vs Lille Gtech Community Stadium

Brighton

Date Time (UK) Fixture Location July 23 12:00 Chelsea vs Brighton Lincoln Financial Field, Philadelphia July 26 22:30 Brentford vs Brighton Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta July 29 12:30 Brighton vs Newcastle Red Bull Arena; Harrison, New Jersey August 6 15:00 Brighton vs Rayo Vallecano The Amex

Burnley

Date Time (UK) Fixture Location July 22 TBC Genk vs Burnley Cegeka Arena

Chelsea

Date Time (UK) Fixture Location July 19 00:00 Chelsea vs Wrexham Kenan Stadium, North Carolina July 23 00:00 Chelsea vs Brighton Lincoln Financial Field, Philadelphia July 27 01:15 Newcastle vs Chelsea Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta July 30 19:45 Chelsea vs Fulham FedExField, Maryland August 3 00:30 Chelsea vs Borussia Dortmund Soldier Field, Chicago

Crystal Palace

Date Time (UK) Fixture Location July 11 19:30 Barnet vs Crystal Palace The Hive July 15 14:00 Crystal Palace vs Brondby IF Crystal Palace Academy July 19 19:45 Crawley Town vs Crystal Palace Broadfield Stadium July 26 01:00 Crystal Palace vs Millonarios SeatGeek Stadium, Chicago July 31 00:00 Crystal Palace vs Sevilla Comerica Park, Detroit

Everton

Date Time (UK) Fixture Location July 14 17:00 Stade Nyonnais vs Everton Colovray Sports Centre, Nyon July 22 14:00 Tranmere vs Everton Prenton Park July 22 14:00 Wigan vs Everton DW Stadium July 25 19:45 Bolton vs Everton University of Bolton Stadium July 29 15:00 Stoke vs Everton Bet365 Stadium August 5 15:00 Everton vs Sporting Lisbon Goodison Park

Fulham

Date Time (UK) Fixture Location July 23 21:00 Fulham vs Brentford Lincoln Financial Field, Philadelphia July 27 00:00 Fulham vs Aston Villa Exploria Stadium, Orlando July 30 19:45 Chelsea vs Fulham FedExField, Maryland

Liverpool

Date Time (UK) Fixture Location July 19 17:30 Karlsruher SC vs Liverpool BBBank Wildpark, Karlsruhe July 24 12:00 SpVgg Greuther Furth vs Liverpool Furth, Bavaria July 30 10:00 Liverpool vs Leicester National Stadium, Singapore August 2 12:30 Liverpool vs Bayern Munich National Stadium, Singapore

Luton Town

TBC

Man City

Date Time (UK) Fixture Location July 23 TBC City vs Yokohama F Marinos Japan National Stadium, Tokyo July 26 TBC Man City vs Bayern Munich Japan National Stadium July 30 TBC Man City vs Atletico Madrid World Cup Stadium, Seoul August 6 16:00 Man City vs Arsenal (FA Community Shield) Wembley Stadium

Man Utd

Date Time (UK) Fixture Location July 12 16:00 Manchester United vs Leeds Ullevaal Stadion, Oslo July 19 14:00 Manchester United vs Lyon Murrayfield, Edinburgh July 22 22:00 Arsenal vs Manchester United MetLife Stadium, New York July 26 15:30 Manchester United vs Wrexham Snapdragon Stadium, San Diego July 27 15:30 Manchester United vs Real Madrid NRG Stadium, Houston July 31 02:00 Manchester United vs Borussia Dortmund Allegiant Stadium, Las Vegas August 5 12:45 Manchester United vs Lens Old Trafford August 6 16:00 Manchester United vs Athletic Bilbao Aviva Stadium, Dublin

Newcastle

Date Time (UK) Fixture Location July 15 12:30 Gateshead vs Newcastle Gateshead International Stadium July 18 19:45 Rangers vs Newcastle Ibrox Stadium, Glasgow July 24 00:00 Newcastle vs Aston Villa Lincoln Financial Field, Philadelphia July 27 01:15 Newcastle vs Chelsea Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta July 29 12:30 Brighton vs Newcastle Red Bull Arena, New Jersey

Nottingham Forest

Date Time (UK) Fixture Location July 15 01:30 Notts County vs Nottingham Forest Meadow Lane July 30 17:30 PSV Eindhoven vs Nottingham Forest Philips Stadion, Eindhoven August 2 19:00 Nottingham Forest vs Rennes St George's Park August 5 14:30 Eintracht Frankfurt vs Nottingham Forest St George's Park

Sheffield United

Date Time (UK) Fixture Location July 15 15:00 Chesterfield vs Sheffield United Technique Stadium July 25 19:00 Rotherham vs Sheffield United AESSEAL New York Stadium July 29 15:00 Derby vs Sheffield United Pride Park Stadium August 5 13:00 Sheffield United vs Stuttgart Bramall Lane

Tottenham

Date Time (UK) Fixture Location July 18 00:00 Tottenham vs West Ham Optus Stadium, Perth July 23 11:00 Tottenham vs Leicester Rajamangala National Stadium July 26 12:30 Tottenham vs Roma Singapore National Stadium August 6 14:00 Tottenham vs Shakhtar Donetsk Tottenham Hotspur Stadium

West Ham United

Date Time (UK) Fixture Location July 10 19:00 Boreham Wood vs West Ham Meadow Park July 15 11:00 Perth Glory vs West Ham Optus Stadium, Perth July 18 00:00 Tottenham vs West Ham Optus Stadium, Perth July 22 15:00 Dagenham & Redbridge vs West Ham Chigwell Construction Stadium July 29 17:00 Rennes vs West Ham Roazhon Park, Rennes August 5 12:30 Bayer Leverkusen vs West Ham Bay Arena

Wolves