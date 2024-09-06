There has been an obscene amount of cash flying to and from Premier League bank accounts over the last few years, with transfer records tumbling all the time, even in a post-pandemic world and the era of PSR.

Four Premier League clubs received record transfer fees this summer following August's transfer deadline.

So which players have gone for club-record sums? The list involves 11 Brits, 2 world-record deals and 4 £100m-plus profits.

Note: The fees used here are obtained from news reports at the time of the transfers, including add-ons unless stated otherwise.

Premier League clubs' record transfer sales Rank Club Player Sold to Fee 1 Liverpool Philippe Coutinho Barcelona £142m 2 Brighton Moises Caicedo Chelsea £115m 3 West Ham Declan Rice Arsenal £105m 4 Aston Villa Jack Grealish Man City £100m 5 Everton Romelu Lukaku Man Utd £90m 6 Chelsea Eden Hazard Real Madrid £89m 7 Tottenham Gareth Bale Real Madrid £85.3m 8 Man City Julian Alvarez Atletico Madrid £81.5m 9 Leicester Harry Maguire Man Utd £80m 10 Man Utd Cristiano Ronaldo Real Madrid £80m 11 Southampton Virgil van Dijk Liverpool £75m 12 Bournemouth Dominic Solanke Tottenham £65m 13 Wolves Pedro Neto Chelsea £54m 14 Crystal Palace Aaron Wan-Bissaka Man Utd £50m 15 Fulham Aleksandar Mitrovic Al-Hilal £50m 16 Nottingham Forest Brennan Johnson Tottenham £45m 17 Brentford Ivan Toney Al-Ahli £40m 18 Arsenal Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain Liverpool £35m 19 Newcastle Elliot Anderson Nottingham Forest £35m 20 Ipswich Tyrone Mings Bournemouth £8m

Arsenal: Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain

£35m to Liverpool, 2017

Given the amount of cash Arsenal have splashed in more recent years, it is perhaps a surprise that their record sale dates as far back as this.

However, the Gunners have been perennially poor sellers, particularly under Arsene Wenger, though he received a pretty cool £35m when Liverpool came calling for Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain in 2017, just months after the midfielder helped Arsenal to the FA Cup.

Considering Oxlade-Chamberlain only shone in brief glimpses at Anfield, Arsenal can put this down as a fine piece of business.

Aston Villa: Jack Grealish

£100m to Man City, 2021

After guiding Aston Villa to promotion and then Premier League survival, it had seemed just a matter of time before Jack Grealish would take the next step in his career.

To the Villans’ credit, they kept hold of the Englishman’s services for a further year, but could not say no to champions Manchester City, who came forward with a British-record nine-figure bid in the summer of 2021.

Grealish was part of City’s treble-winning side in 2022/23, while Villa have gone from strength to strength in his absence, and will take part in the Champions League alongside Man City over the coming months. Grealish’s departure may have been bittersweet, but things have worked out pretty well for all parties.

Bournemouth: Dominic Solanke

£65m to Tottenham, 2024

Bournemouth broke their own transfer record this summer, but not before receiving the largest sum in the club’s history for one of their players.

Dominic Solanke’s move to Tottenham Hotspur cost the north Londoners £65m - eclipsing the £40m they received from Manchester City for Nathan Ake in 2020.

The Cherries responded to Solanke’s departure by signing Evanilson for just over £40m from FC Porto, though whether he’ll be able to fill the void left by Solanke remains to be seen.

Brentford: Ivan Toney

£40m to Al-Ahli, 2024

Brentford ended the 2024 summer transfer window by finally offloading Ivan Toney, who had seemingly been in the shop window for some time.

Toney seemed destined to break Brentford's transfer record once he reportedly had a £100m price tag attached to him as the likes of Chelsea and Arsenal circled.

But while a mega-money move failed to materialise, Saudi Pro League outfit Al-Ahli were the team to finally prise him away from west London, with the PIF-funded club's £40m bid surpassing the £33m that Brentford received for Ollie Watkins in 2020.

Brighton: Moises Caicedo

£115m to Chelsea, 2023

Moises Caicedo was subject to interest from Chelsea and Liverpool in summer 2023, with the Ecuadorian selecting the Blues as his next destination after Brighton & Hove Albion accepted mammoth bids from both clubs.

Despite approving a £111m transfer to the Reds, Chelsea decided to go one further by structuring a deal that could yet rise to £115m.

It was reported that £15m of that total is in appearance-related add-ons, so it may be only a matter of time before it officially becomes the most expensive transfer between two British clubs.

Chelsea: Eden Hazard

£89m to Real Madrid, 2019

Chelsea have had a history of receiving handsome transfer sums for players in recent years, and while Eden Hazard is undoubtedly one of their better stars within the last decade or so, the £89m they received upfront from Real Madrid turned out to be a terrific steal.

The deal to send the Belgian to the Santiago Bernabeu - which came off the back of Hazard guiding Chelsea to Europa League glory - could have reached over £150m. However, given the Blues legend only featured 76 times in an injury-ridden four-year spell in Madrid before retiring, we highly doubt many of the add-ons were ever activated.

Still, it is comfortably the highest fee Chelsea have received - it is most closely rivalled by Kai Havertz’s move to Arsenal for £65m last year.

Crystal Palace: Aaron Wan-Bissaka

£50m to Man Utd, 2019

Manchester United’s spending spree in 2019 features multiple times in this list as they parted with nearly £150m that summer alone. A decent chunk of that went on bringing in Aaron Wan-Bissaka from Crystal Palace for £50m.

The five years that have followed have not been too rosy for the club nor the player, with the Red Devils making a significant loss on the full-back when selling him to West Ham United ahead of the 2024/25 campaign.

The Eagles have often been resolute when it comes to high-profile interest in their players, and recently had their resolve tested once more this summer as Newcastle threatened to eclipse the sum received for Wan-Bissaka while seeking to add Marc Guehi to their squad.

Everton: Romelu Lukaku

£90m to Man Utd, 2017

It has all been downhill for Everton since selling Romelu Lukaku in 2017, when he linked up with Jose Mourinho at Old Trafford.

However, Everton did manage to secure a princely sum for the striker, with United paying the Toffees an initial £75m in a deal that included a further £15m in add-ons.

It is unclear how much of these were activated, but Everton have struggled on and off the pitch since, finishing in the top half just once since the turn of the decade and remaining out of Europe since the year of the Belgian’s departure - all while being under scrutiny for their finances amid a number of transfer flops.

Fulham: Aleksandar Mitrovic

£50m to Al-Hilal, 2023

Fulham were one of the many victims of the Saudi Pro League’s raid on European-based footballers. Their riches were too much for Aleksandar Mitrovic to ignore in the summer of 2023 - and they nearly took manager Marco Silva along with them.

However, Fulham have remained a solid top-flight club after comfortably surviving in their first season back with Mitrovic in 2022/23.

They have invested the reported £50m fee paid by Saudi champions Al-Hilal for the Serbian’s services wisely, with Rodrigo Muniz among those to shine at Craven Cottage last term.

Ipswich: Tyrone Mings

£8m to Bournemouth, 2015

Premier League newcomers Ipswich Town have the lowest record sale of this year’s top-flight clubs, having sold Tyrone Mings, now at Aston Villa, to Bournemouth for £8m in 2015.

The sum will have been more than decent at the time for a Championship club, with Mings leaving for a Bournemouth side that had just escaped the second tier for the first time under Eddie Howe.

Ipswich’s summer has been marked by retaining the stars that hauled them into the top flight, along with a raft of pricey incomings, so it could be that bigger sales are on the horizon for the Tractor Boys should they be unable to maintain their Premier League status.

Leicester: Harry Maguire

£80m to Man Utd, 2019

Manchester United broke the world record for a defender when handing Leicester City £80m for Harry Maguire, who had made his name in the east Midlands and for England following his breakthrough spell at Hull City.

The Foxes managed to hold onto him after England's World Cup campaign - during which, Maguire scored in their quarter-final win over Sweden - but left themselves with no choice but to accept United's eye-watering offer a year later.

Unfortunately, the Red Devils would do well to get anything close to that for him now.

Liverpool: Philippe Coutinho

£142m to Barcelona, 2018

Philippe Coutinho's transfer to Barcelona is remarkable for a number of reasons. One is that it remains the largest fee agreed by a British club (including £37m in add-ons), while it was the catalyst for the spending spree that built Liverpool's Champions League and Premier League-winning teams.

Liverpool received £105m upfront for the Brazilian in January 2018, with the Reds moving swiftly - even welcoming Virgil van Dijk to the club before Coutinho departed.

Goalkeeper Alisson joined the following summer along with the likes of Fabinho and Xherdan Shaqiri, who all went on to win trophies galore at Anfield.

What is also notable is just how Coutinho's career has dwindled since his transfer. He was shipped to Bayern Munich, where he enjoyed a brief renaissance, while spells at Aston Villa and Al-Duhail in Qatar failed to reignite his previous form.

Man City: Julian Alvarez

£81.5m to Atletico Madrid, 2024

Manchester City made plenty of money in the most recent transfer window - that's even before considering over half of their income came from what is now their record outgoing deal.

Atletico Madrid paid over £80m for City's second-choice striker in Julian Alvarez, with the World Cup winner opting for a fresh challenge in the Spanish capital.

The deal also blitzes City's previous record outgoing, which was Raheem Sterling's £50m departure to Chelsea in 2022.

Man Utd: Cristiano Ronaldo

£80m to Real Madrid, 2009

Cristiano Ronaldo's £80m switch to Real Madrid sent shockwaves around the football world, with Los Blancos shattering their own world-record transfer fee for the second time in a matter of weeks.

The sum remains the largest received by Manchester United, with only Romelu Lukaku's £74m move to Inter ten years later pushing it close.

Ronaldo would later move for even more after departing Madrid in 2018, while United have only won two league titles in his absence.

Newcastle: Elliot Anderson

£35m to Nottingham Forest, 2024

Newcastle United's deal to sell Elliot Anderson came during a bizarre period of the summer 2024 transfer window where several clubs scrambled to balance the books in order to avoid PSR sanctions from the Premier League.

The Magpies sold their academy talent for £35m, ironically to another side looking to swerve financial repercussions (and potential points deductions) in Nottingham Forest, who sold goalkeeper Odysseas Vlachodimos to Newcastle in a separate deal for around an eye-opening £20m.

Anderson's big-money switch equals that of Newcastle's £35m sale of Andy Carroll to Liverpool back in 2011.

Nottingham Forest: Brennan Johnson

£45m to Tottenham, 2023

Nottingham Forest's promotion in 2022 put more of their players under the spotlight, and for Welshman Brennan Johnson, the Reds' Premier League fame helped earn him a move to Spurs in the summer of 2023.

Johnson is still working towards a regular spot in the Tottenham lineup, but does start most weeks for Ange Postecoglou's side. He also hit double figures in assists in his first season in north London, making the deal work for all parties.

Investing that money wisely has been key to Forest remaining a Premier League outfit without the Nottingham-born winger - the only danger is that price may look a bargain if Johnson's form improves from here.

Southampton: Virgil van Dijk

£75m to Liverpool, 2018

Virgil van Dijk became the world's most expensive defender at the time of his transfer to Liverpool in early 2018.

Southampton, who battled against relegation that season, received £75m for the Dutchman, marking a profit of over £60m following his initial move from Celtic in 2015.

Van Dijk would go on to place 2nd in the 2019 Ballon d'Or awards, showing the success of Southampton's scouting department, as well as Liverpool's own financial sense, with the centre-back leading the Reds to plenty of silverware.

Tottenham: Gareth Bale

£85.3m to Real Madrid, 2013

Gareth Bale sealed a world-record transfer when Real Madrid signed him from Tottenham Hotspur in the summer of 2013 for the equivalent of €100m.

The Wales winger would go on to secure several trophies, marking his first season with goals in the finals of the Copa del Rey and the Champions League - winning the latter competition a further four times.

Bale's departure saw Spurs infamously present seven new faces in his place, with arguably only Christian Eriksen going on to have a positive career in north London out of the septet.

West Ham: Declan Rice

£105m to Arsenal, 2023

West Ham United stuck to their guns when Arsenal came calling for Declan Rice in the summer of 2023, with the Hammers eventually receiving a record fee to let go of their academy star.

Rice also cost Arsenal a record sum, though his displays in his first campaign in north London earned him a place in the Premier League's 2023/24 PFA Team of the Year, as well as a Ballon d'Or nomination.

With Rice bowing out as a European champion with the Hammers, David Moyes' side were unable to replicate their success on the continent without him - though they have invested heavily in the windows since as they seek further glory in their former talisman's absence.

Wolves: Pedro Neto

£54m to Chelsea, 2024

Wolves have made a habit of selling their star players during the transfer window, with the likes of Diogo Jota, Ruben Neves and Matheus Nunes some of those to depart for big money in recent years.

Nunes was their previous record sale following his £53m switch to Manchester City in 2023, but this has since been pipped by free-spending Chelsea's capture of Pedro Neto for £54m this summer.

The Old Gold have survived big-name departures in the past, so after an encouraging year under Gary O'Neil (without Pedro Neto for long periods), they may yet survive once more - and with a bit more money in the bank.