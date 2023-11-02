Gameweek 11 of the Premier League is right around the corner, and the league has just revealed which referees will be officiating each game and which officials will be in charge of the VAR.

With that in mind, Football FanCast has created a handy list of each game, who the referee and VAR will be, as well as well as their statistics for the season so far, per Transfermarkt.

Fulham vs Manchester United

Referee: John Brooks

VAR: Jarred Gillett

Matches Yellow Cards Second Yellow Cards Red Cards Penalties awarded 6 27 2 1 2

The first Premier League game of the weekend sees Fulham host the struggling Manchester United as they look to bounce back from their 3-0 home loss to local rivals Manchester City.

The referee taking charge of this game is John Brooks, who will have Lee Betts and Matthew Wilkes as his assistants, Rebecca Welch as the fourth official, Jarred Gillett on VAR and Sian Massey-Ellis as assistant VAR.

So far this season, Brooks has taken charge of six Premier League games, but none including either of these sides.

He has given out just 27 yellow cards so far this season, which is the ninth most of any ref in the league, but he has two second yellows, the joint most of any official.

He did give two penalties in one game when Chelsea travelled to West Ham in August, so he clearly isn't afraid to make a big decision.

Brentford vs West Ham United

Referee: Thomas Bramall

VAR: Michael Salisbury

Matches Yellow Cards Second Yellow Cards Red Cards Penalties 2 8 0 1 1

Moving onto the 3pm kick-offs, and it's Thomas Bramall who is taking charge of the game between Brentford and West Ham United in west London. The Bees are coming off a fantastic win away to Chelsea last weekend, whereas the Hammers are seemingly stuck in a period of poor form that David Moyes will be desperate to get out of.

Bramall will have Simon Bennett and Mark Scholes as his assistants, John Busby as the fourth official, Michael Salisbury as the VAR, and Derek Eaton as the assistant VAR.

So far this season, Bramall has only taken charge of two Premier League games, neither involving either side. He has dished out eight yellow cards and one red card.

Interestingly, in both games he has refereed, the home team have scored a penalty, so we are sure Brentford will be hoping that trend continues on Saturday.

Burnley vs Crystal Palace

Referee: Peter Bankes

VAR: Paul Tierney

Matches Yellow Cards Second Yellow Cards Red Cards Penalties 6 34 1 0 0

Peter Bankes is the man in charge of Burnley's must-win home game against Roy Hodgson's Crystal Palace side, who themselves will be looking to bounce back following their defeat to Tottenham Hotspur on Friday night.

Bankes will have Eddie Smart and Nick Greenhalgh as his assistants, Tom Nield as the fourth official, Paul Tierney as the VAR and Natalie Aspinall as the assistant VAR.

So far this season, Bankes has taken charge of six games, in which he has dished out 34 yellow cards, one second yellow card, zero red cards and is yet to award a penalty.

He has already refereed one Palace game this season in which he didn't give out a single yellow, while the one Burnley game he officiated saw him dish out six, two of which went to the Clarets.

Everton vs Brighton & Hove Albion

Referee: Tim Robinson

VAR: Michael Oliver

Matches Yellow Cards Second Yellow Cards Red Cards Penalties 5 24 0 0 1

Everton's home game against Brighton & Hove Albion will be officiated by Tim Robinson. The Toffees will be hoping to continue their good form as they look to build more of a buffer between themselves and the drop zone.

Robinson will have Adrian Holmes and Scott Ledger as his assistants, Steve Martin as the fourth official, Michael Oliver as the VAR and Nick Hopton as the assistant VAR.

So far this season, Robinson has officiated five games, in which he has given out just 24 yellow cards, no second yellows, no red cards and awarded just a single penalty.

He hasn't taken charge of a game featuring either of these sides yet this campaign.

Manchester City vs Bournemouth

Referee: Craig Pawson

VAR: Simon Hooper

Matches Yellow Cards Second Yellow Cards Red Cards Penalties 6 28 1 1 2

Manchester City will play host to an out-of-sorts Bournemouth side on Saturday afternoon. The Cherries are currently just a point above the drop zone and will be hoping for a miracle once that whistle goes.

Taking charge of the game will be Craig Pawson, who will have Marc Perry and Steve Meredith as his assistants, Anthony Backhouse as the fourth official, Simon Hooper as the VAR and Ian Hussin as the assistant VAR.

Pawson has officiated 6 Premier League games so far this season, in which he has shown 28 yellow cards, one second yellow, one red card and awarded two penalties.

He has yet to referee in a game featuring the Cherries, but he has taken charge of two games featuring City. The first saw him give Burnley a red card as the champions played out a comfortable 3-0 victory.

However, the second game saw City lose to Wolverhampton Wanderers 2-1 and pick up four yellows in the process.

Sheffield United vs Wolverhampton Wanderers

Referee: Robert Jones

VAR: Chris Kavanagh

Matches Yellow Cards Second Yellow Cards Red Cards Penalties 8 42 2 1 2

The final 3pm kickoff on Saturday sees Sheffield United host Wolverhampton Wanderers at Bramall Lane as the Blades look to recover from their 5-0 thumping at the hands of Arsenal.

The game will be officiated by Robert Jones, who has taken charge of the second most amount of games so far this season, eight.

His assistant referees will be Timothy Wood and Wade Smith, the fourth official will be Graham Scott, the VAR will be Chris Kavanagh and his assistant will be Harry Lennard.

So far this season, Jones has taken charge of two Wolves games. In the first, he gave them three yellow cards as they fell to a 3-2 defeat at Selhurst Park, while in the second, he gave them three yellows and a second yellow as they played out a 1-1 draw with Aston Villa at Molineux.

We reckon the Blades will be hoping for a similar performance from the ref on Saturday.

Newcastle United vs Arsenal

Referee: Stuart Attwell

VAR: Andy Madley

Matches Yellow Cards Second Yellow Cards Red Cards Penalties 6 33 0 1 2

Saturday's 5.30pm kickoff sees Newcastle United host Arsenal at St James Park in what is a must-win for both sides. The hosts need all three points to keep pace with the rest of the top six, while Arsenal can't let Tottenham or City get too far ahead of them.

Stuart Attwell will be taking charge of the game, and he will have Richard West and James Mainwaring as his assistants, Graham Scott as the fourth official, Andy Madley as the VAR and Stuart Bart as the assistant VAR.

So far this season, Atwell has refereed two of Newcastle's games, their 3-1 defeat at Brighton and their 8-0 thrashing of Sheffield United. He has taken charge of one Arsenal game, although it was their Community Shield game against City in early August.

The two penalties he has awarded this season have both gone to the home team, so the Toon will be hoping he adds a third to that list.

Nottingham Forest vs Aston Villa

Referee: Jarred Gillett

VAR: Stuart Attwell

Matches Yellow Cards Second Yellow Cards Red Cards Penalties 3 13 0 1 0

Jarred Gillet will be taking charge of Aston Villa's visit to Nottingham Forest on Sunday afternoon in what will be just his fourth game of the season.

Gillet will have Darren Cann and Derek Eaton as his assistants, Paul Tierney as the fourth official, Stuart Atwell as the VAR, and Lee Betts as the assistant VAR.

So far this season, he has only given out 13 yellow cards, no second yellows and a single red card, meaning the teams might be able to get away with just that little bit more when they meet at the City Ground.

He hasn't officiated a Forest game yet this season, but he did referee Villa's visit to Stamford Bridge last month, sending off Malo Gusto in the 58th minute as the Villans ran out 1-0 winners.

Luton Town vs Liverpool

Referee: Andy Madley

VAR: Craig Pawson

Matches Yellow Cards Second Yellow Cards Red Cards Penalties 7 42 1 0 0

Sunday's second game sees Luton Town host the high-flying Liverpool at Kenilworth Road. The Reds are coming off of a comfortable 3-0 home win against Forest at the weekend, whereas Luton lost again, this time to Unai Emery's Villa at Villa Park.

Andy Madley will be the referee taking charge of this encounter, and he will have Harry Lennard and Nick Hopton as his assistants, Anthony Taylor as the fourth official, Craig Pawson as the VAR and Simon Long as the assistant VAR.

So far this season, Madley has taken charge of seven Premier League games, in which he has shown 42 yellow cards, one second yellow card, no red cards and is yet to award a penalty.

Madley is the referee with the most yellows per game this season, coming in at an average of six.

He has yet to referee a game involving either side this season.

Tottenham Hotspur vs Chelsea

Referee: Michael Oliver

VAR: John Brooks

Matches Yellow Cards Second Yellow Cards Red Cards Penalties 7 30 0 0 2

The final game of the weekend might just be the most exciting, as Tottenham Hotspur welcome a rudderless Chelsea to the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

The hosts are currently flying and find themselves atop the Premier League, while their cross-city rivals continue to struggle despite it looking like they might have found some form only a week ago.

Michael Oliver is the referee for this game, and he'll have Stuart Burt and Dan Cook as his assistants, Thomas Bramall as the fourth official, John Brooks as the VAR, and Dan Robathan as the assistant VAR.

So far this season, Oliver has given out 30 yellow cards in his seven games and awarded two penalties. He was the referee for Spurs' home tie against Manchester United in August when there was some controversy over whether Romero handled the ball or not.

He hasn't officiated a Chelsea game yet this campaign.