Everton's cutting edge in the final third needs sharpening if they are to continue treading above water in the Premier League.

The Toffees are statistically the worst team in the division at taking their chances, underperforming their expected goals (xG) by 8.01, as per Understat, with an actual goal tally of 11.

Whilst their xG of 19.01 places them comfortably in the top half, above the likes of Manchester United and West Ham United, there are no prizes for creating opportunities, and only rewards for dispatching them, which has been an ongoing problem at Goodison Park for years.

Sean Dyche splashed the cash on a few attacking additions in the summer, with the likes of Beto, Youssef Chermiti, Arnaut Danjuma and Jack Harrison strengthening the options at his disposal.

It appears the club are still thinking about the long-term of their frontline, though, with Everton looking to swoop for a sharpshooting wonderkid.

Everton transfer news - Winsley Boteli

According to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, Everton and Juventus are keeping a "close eye" on talented Swiss striker Winsley Boteli with both clubs deploying scouts to see how the youngster is progressing in Germany.

It appears the Switzerland under-18 international, who has scored an impressive 12 goals in ten games for Borussia Monchengladbach's under-19 team this term, is developing into one of the hottest young prospects on the planet.

At only 17-years-old, the fact the teenager is playing at a higher age bracket - and excelling - suggests his potential is high.

Boteli is currently under contract at Borussia Monchengladbach till the summer of 2025 having originally lured him from Servette in his native country back in July 2022, initially putting him in their under-17s with the youngster now establishing himself as a prominent player in the under-19 setup.

How does Botelli compare to Dominic Calvert-Lewin and Beto

Whilst it isn't clear if Everton would throw the youngster straight into the first-team ranks with the potential to develop him in the youth setup instead, the future of the Toffees forward line would be in safe hands if Boteli did make the switch to Merseyside.

Dubbed by journalist Antonio Mango as a "future star" and a "terrific prospect", the 17-year-old has already taken Europe by storm since moving to Germany and is showing the early signs of becoming a world-beating talent.

Boteli has been in sensational form for his club this term, utilising his electric pace and canon of a strike to devastating effect having scored more goals (12) than Everton's total of 11 in the top flight.

By contrast, Dyche's forward line has severely been lacking a spark as their focal point and it is one that Boteli could provide instead of Dominic Calvert Lewin and Beto, with that duo only mustering five goals between them this season - far fewer than Boteli's haul of 12.

It feels as though that pair need a talented youngster, such as Boteli, to apply some much-needed pressure, with his exceptional goal-scoring exploits providing them with the inspiration to not let a teenager take their place.

With Italian giants Juve also showing their interest, Everton may not get to see this narrative unfold but if he can translate his "sizzling form" - as described by Mango - into something productive at senior level, he is certainly one to watch in the coming years.