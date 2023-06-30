Southampton are "looking at a deal" for Leicester City midfielder Hamza Choudhury, who spent last season on loan at Watford, according to reports.

Who will Southampton sign this summer?

So far, there has been very little in the way of transfer activity at St. Mary's, which is hardly surprising given their relegtion from the Premier League and loss of finances that come with it.

The Saints have an almighty task to bounce back at the first time of asking, though major clubs from the top flight are reportedly looking to steal away some of their best squad members.

Midfielder James Ward-Prowse, who starred as Southampton's arguable best player last season, is attracting interest from the likes of Fulham and West Ham with the Englishman also open to leaving.

Meanwhile, other big sides are chasing Belgium international starlet Romeo Lavia, with Arsenal, Chelsea and Liverpool all linked to the 19-year-old recently.

Mislav Orsic has since departed on a transfer to Trabzonspor, while Mohamed Elyounoussi and Theo Walcott left the club on Bosman deals following their contract expiries.

Given Russell Martin could see some stars depart this summer, supporters will be eager to hear news of any potential incomings, with The Telegraph now sharing it.

Reliable journalists Mike McGrath and John Percy, writing for the outlet, claim Southampton are "looking at a deal" for Leicester's Choudhury.

The Englishman, who was a regular on loan at Watford last season, could be allowed to leave the King Power but that final decision ultimately rests with Enzo Maresca.

Not much else is said in regards to Choudhury, but it appears Martin and co do have a few transfer targets in mind this summer.

What's been said about Hamza Choudhury?

The 25-year-old was practically undroppable for Watford last campaign, playing the fourth-highest number of Championship minutes for them (WhoScored).

In that time, no other Hornets star made more tackles or interceptions per 90 than Choudhury, with the defensive midfielder proving to be a rock in front of Watford's back four (WhoScored).

The former England Under-21 international has also been praised by members of the press, with Ben Jacobs calling him an "all-action" midfielder.

Commenting on Choudhury's previous links with Newcastle, the reporter lauded his "tremendous vision".