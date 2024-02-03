The level of spending has never been higher in the Premier League than it is now. New and improved commercial deals have meant the funds available to top-flight clubs are allowing clubs to really push the limit.

Some clubs are struggling to work within the regulations of Financial Fair Play, with the likes of Everton and Nottingham Forest the latest to be propelled into the spotlight by the governing bodies.

But last summer alone, Premier League clubs spent a staggering £2.36bn across the board, dwarfing the summer of 2022 spending which still came in at £1.92bn.

Amid the winter market, Football FanCast has taken a look at just how much each of the current Premier League sides have spent in the Premier League era.

20 Luton Town

£31m

Premier League new boys Luton Town will have their first taste of top-flight revenue coming into the club following their play-off win last season, but their overall spend since the Premier League's conception in 1992 comes in at a mere £31m.

In comparison to some of the more established Premier League sides, this seems a minute figure, with only four other former Premier League clubs spending less in the same period.

Although this figure may seem crazy to some, it has to be remembered that just ten years ago, the Hatters were playing in the Conference before making an astonishing climb up the English pyramid to earn a spot in the Premier League.

Luton spent £19.5m of that £31m overall in the summer following their promotion, and if they can stay afloat, perhaps they will be able to consider spending more significantly in the coming summer transfer window.

19 Brentford

£209m

Brentford now have a few seasons of Premier League football under their belt, although they are not finding it so straightforward this season.

The difference between Luton and Brentford's spending, however, is staggering. The Bees' spending has risen year-on-year since their promotion to the top flight, with last summer their biggest ever spend at a total of around £60m being spent on players.

Similarly to Luton, Brentford have enjoyed a stunning rise through the leagues over the last decade to earn themselves a spot in the Premier League. Big funds in the future could be generated through the potential sale of Ivan Toney, which could leave further room for the Bees to spend on new players.

18 Sheffield United

£250m

Returning to the Premier League in the 2023/24 campaign for the fourth time since its conception, the Blades have managed to still spend a decent amount of money considering their journey between the leagues over the last decade.

During their spells in the Premier League, Sheffield United have not been fearful of splashing the cash, with the 2019/20 campaign seeing the Blades spend £61.7m alone.

Their club record signing, Rhian Brewster, almost matches Luton's overall spend, with the former Liverpool striker costing the Blades around £24m.

17 Burnley

£365m

Much like the Blades, Burnley have spent a number of seasons over the last 15 years bouncing between the Premier League and the Championship.

But there is a huge difference in their transfer spending since the 1992/93 campaign, with the Clarets spending a further £115m on the South Yorkshire side.

And the recent summer window saw Vincent Kompany handed a lot of reinforcements, with the Lancashire side spending around £95m across their ten new signings.

16 Nottingham Forest

£428m

Having returned to the Premier League in 2022, Nottingham Forest have certainly not held back in their spending across the three full transfer windows they have experienced as a top flight side.

Indeed, since their promotion in 2022, Forest have spent around £272m under Greek owner Evangelos Marinakis. They even broke the record for the most arrivals in a summer window with their 21 signings in 2022.

However, it seems they may have landed themselves in a spot of bother as they have since been charged with breaking the profit and sustainability regulations; they have now been referred to an independent commission.

15 Bournemouth

£440m

Bournemouth are another club who have been between leagues over the last decade, however, they have been able to spend seven of the last nine campaigns in the Premier League.

And that has allowed them to splash the cash - relatively speaking. The most recent summer transfer window was the Cherries' biggest spend yet with nearly £110m spent.

Results have now begun to flow under Andoni Iraola and Bournemouth look in a strong position to maintain their spot in the top flight for another campaign, so expect this figure to rise.

14 Brighton & Hove Albion

£463m

The impressive stories continue with Brighton & Hove Albion, whose rise to Premier League prominence has been nothing short of incredible.

Roberto De Zerbi has led the Seagulls to European football, and it has to be said that they have become the powerhouses they are now through smart recruitment.

Unlike some of the sides who proceed them on this list, the Seagulls have not had a season where they have spent more than £85m - which came in the latest summer window.

13 Crystal Palace

£467m

Narrowly pipping their A23 rivals, Crystal Palace have now spent the last 11 seasons in the Premier League, which has allowed them to spend as an established top-flight side.

However, this has not necessarily been the case over recent years, with a total spend of just £35m spent between 2018 and 2021.

Perhaps the Eagles can be praised for that, with a number of clubs in and around them in the league now being hit with violations of the financial regulations and they have been able to maintain their Premier League status despite their spending not being excessive in recent seasons.

12 Fulham

£612m

Fulham may have not been as consistent a Premier League side over the last decade as the likes of Crystal Palace. However, they have spent significantly more than their London rivals, having first made the Premier League in 2001.

With Shahid Khan as their owner, the Cottagers certainly have the financial backing to compete with most of the other teams in the Premier League.

Despite this, they will naturally fall short in terms of their revenue stream not being able to match the bigger sides who, therefore, have an advantage with the Financial Fair Play regulations.

11 Wolverhampton Wanderers

£732m

Although Wolves fell down the leagues to hit League One in 2013, they have been a Premier League side since their promotion in 2018.

And they have definitely spent like an established Premier League side in recent windows, with the arrivals of the likes of Matheus Cunha and Matheus Nunes both in excess of £38m.

Under Gary O'Neil, Wolves are showing no signs of being anything other than being a top-flight side, which should suggest the spending will not come to an end any time soon.

10 Everton

£1.02bn

We now break into the truly established Premier League sides, with Everton coming in as the first club to break the £1bn mark in this list.

The Toffees have never been relegated since the Premier League's conception - their last relegation was in the 50s - meaning they have had a consistent stream of top-flight revenue.

However, they are also one of the clubs who are coming under strict FFP breaches and have already been deducted 10 points this season for overspending their allowance - with more charges having been lodged.

9 Aston Villa

£1.04bn

Having returned to the top flight in 2019, Aston Villa are flying high in the Premier League under Unai Emery and they have spent around £100m in each of the seasons since their promotion.

It is money which has certainly been well spent with Villa battling in the title race this term, but it will be intriguing to see whether they have to sell some of their stars in the coming windows to balance the books.

The likes of Douglas Luiz have been tipped as a potential departure over the coming months, with Villa believed to be willing to accept a fee in the region of £100m for their midfielder.

8 West Ham United

£1.08bn

West Ham United enjoyed Europa Conference League success last season, but did see their star man, Declan Rice, depart in a huge deal to Arsenal.

But over the last five seasons or so, the Irons have brought in some significant signings which have cost a considerable amount of money.

Although not all of them have proven to be success stories - Sebastien Haller being one of them - there have been some influential players brought in like Lucas Paqueta and Mohammed Kudus which have come at hefty fees.

7 Newcastle United

£1.24bn

Now dubbed as the world's richest club, Newcastle United are viewed as one of the Premier League powerhouses with the financial backing of the Saudi Arabian Public Investment Fund.

Since their arrival on Tyneside, Newcastle have spent significantly with the big-money arrivals of the likes of Alexander Isak and Sandro Tonali.

However, their spending of late has seen the Magpies limited in the January window, with a belief they are seriously close to breaching FFP rules - meaning they may have to sell to buy in the windows to come.

6 Arsenal

£1.64bn

One of the Premier League giants, Arsenal have provided Mikel Arteta with significant backing over the last few seasons which has seen the Gunners break the British transfer record by signing Rice.

In the last three seasons, Arsenal have not spent less than £143m - and last summer alone saw the north London side spend a staggering £200m.

Although the Gunners may be battling among the top sides for the title, their spending has certainly not guaranteed them a spot in the top four this season with a competitive battle for those Champions League spots so far.

5 Tottenham Hotspur

£1.69bn

Tottenham Hotspur are another of the Premier League sides who have never been relegated since its conception in 1992 - and this is reflected in their spending over the years.

Often praised by others and criticised by some of their fans, Spurs are not always seen as one of the big spenders among the top Premier League sides. Their accumulated total may suggest otherwise, but they have recruited well since Fabio Paratici's arrival at the club a number of years ago.

Ange Postecoglou is clearly being backed by Daniel Levy thus far and this is translating to results on the pitch, with the Lilywhites surprising a few with how they are performing.

4 Liverpool

£1.8bn

Over the years, Liverpool have been able to balance the books with some significant sales, which has allowed them to spend big on players such as Alisson Becker and Virgil van Dijk.

There have been more big-money arrivals in recent windows, with the arrivals of Darwin Nunez and Dominik Szoboszlai helping towards the Reds' return to the title race.

The Merseyside club may only have one Premier League title to their name. However, with their European accomplishments in mind and the spending of the likes of Spurs, this total does not seem extreme.

3 Manchester United

£2.2 billion

The side who have won the most Premier League titles, Manchester United come in at number three - and have not slowed up in their spending of late, despite not winning the crown since 2013.

Relatively speaking, it has been a barren run for the Red Devils, with just five top-four finishes since Sir Alex Ferguson's departure from the club.

However, this has not come through a lack of investment in the side, with an average of £140m per season spent since the legendary manager left.

Poor recruitment can certainly be to blame, and the £1.5bn spent over the last 11 seasons is certainly damning evidence of that.

2 Manchester City

£2.4bn

Since being taken over by Sheikh Mansour, Manchester City have become one of the main powerhouses in world football.

City have spent huge over the years and seen big-money arrivals like Jack Grealish come through the door costing in the region of £100m, to name just one.

However, it has to be said that it has been money spent which has provided results on the pitch, with the Citizens having won seven league titles and their first Champions League under the Middle Eastern ownership.

But City do have 115 charges hanging over their heads surrounding a potential breach of financial regulations - the likes of which Everton have recently been deducted points for.

1 Chelsea

£3.09bn

Although the previous clubs have spent huge amounts of money, the club that takes top prize comes in having spent around £700m more than Manchester City in second place.

Chelsea take top prize comfortably and that has certainly been a result of their ridiculous spending of late, which has seen the west Londoners spend around £1bn since Todd Boehly's acquisition of the club, although Roman Abramovich's riches deserve more than an honourable mention.

Their recent spending spree, however, is money which has not been spent well, with numerous managerial changes seeing Chelsea fail to return to the top end of the table.

Having ended the 2022/23 campaign in 12th spot, there has been little to suggest Chelsea could even crack the top four this season despite their outrageous levels of spending.

But it does seem as if the spending is beginning to catch up on the Blues now, with reports suggesting they will have to sell some players in order to spend over the coming windows.