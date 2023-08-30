Reliable journalist Alasdair Gold has shared an update on Tottenham Hotspur and their pursuit of Nottingham Forest winger Brennan Johnson.

Are Tottenham signing anyone?

Spurs and new manager Ange Postecoglou have enjoyed a fine start to the new season overall, flying high in the league with two wins and a draw from their opening three games.

Unfortunately for the north Londoners, though, they crashed out of the Carabao Cup second round on penalties last night with Tete scoring the decisive spot kick and sending Fulham through.

Postecoglou's brand of new-look, attack minded football has been plain for all supporters to see and there have been some very promising signs - but Tottenham's much-changed side on Tuesday perhaps shown that more strength in depth is needed.

The Lilywhites have just two days to strengthen their ranks further and time is quickly running out, with Spurs now also opening discussions over signing Ansu Fati on loan from Barcelona.

Fabrizio Romano, a very reliable transfer source, has claimed in the past 24 hours that talks are also continuing for Johnson amid their chase for Fati.

The Forest winger has been tipped as a top Spurs target over the last few days and it is a move which could apparently go down to the wire.

Johnson played a starring role for Steve Cooper's side last season as they avoided a drop straight back to the Championship, finishing the 2022/2023 campaign with eight goals and three assists in the top flight alone.

Sharing an update, football.london's Spurs correspondent Gold has claimed that the Wales international forward is Postecoglou's personal number one attacking target for the remaining days of this window.

Johnson is viewed by Tottenham's head coach as the "perfect" fit for his system, with talks "now" taking place over a move for the 22-year-old.

However, the is a word of caution, as a deal for him will be "painstaking" and could even go right down to last minute of the summer window.

“Brennan Johnson is Ange Postecoglou’s number one attacking target for the remainder of this transfer window," said Gold on his YouTube channel (transcribed by TBR)

"He apparently feels he is the perfect fit for his system, very fast, tricky kind of player, a young player with a high ceiling. Talks have now taken place.

“It is going to be painstaking, everything I’m hearing is that this could go right to the wire, it could go to the very end.”

How good is Brennan Johnson?

Barring his eleven goal contributions for Forest last term, Johnson has been praised for his performances in recent years by Wales national team boss Rob Page.

“Brennan could potentially have had a move in January,” said Page in 2022.

“But he decided to stay because he’s at a club where he was going to play and enjoy his football.

“That speaks volumes about him. He didn’t go chasing the money. He’s almost the finished article now and Forest have got a wonderful player on their hands.

“I’ve been to watch him a few times and he’s playing with freedom. He’s really enjoying his football."

Still very young and with room to improve further, he could be an astute late signing for Spurs.