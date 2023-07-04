Barcelona club chief Joan Laporta expects to reach an agreement with Tottenham Hotspur over the signing of defender Clement Lenglet this summer.

Who are Spurs signing this summer?

As already confirmed, the Lilywhites have put pen to paper on deals for Dejan Kulusevski - who joins permanently from Juventus after 18 months on loan - alongside both goalkeeper Guglielmo Vicario and midfielder James Maddison.

The latter duo joined in this transfer window and for bargain fees, with Vicario signing for around £17.2 million and Maddison for £40 million, despite the latter starring for Leicester City last season.

Tottenham are also widely tipped to seal the capture of Manor Solomon on a free transfer from Shakhtar Donetsk, coming after his impressive 23/23 loan spell at Fulham last year.

The Israeli international is set for a medical after travelling to London, according to Fabrizio Romano, whilst Spurs remain locked in talks over both Micky van de Ven of Wolfsburg and Bayer Leverkusen's Edmond Tapsoba.

A new centre-back features highly on Spurs' to-do list this summer, coming after a season which saw them concede an unacceptable 63 league goals. Indeed, no other side above Bournemouth leaked more than that, with those numbers potentially concerning manager Ange Postecoglou.

Lenglet, who spent last season on loan at Spurs from Barca, has been linked with a return to north London permanently.

The Frenchman made 26 league appearances and even scored during their Champions League campaign, with reports suggesting he could be available for just £8.5 million.

Catalans chief Laporta, speaking to La Vanguardia (via Romano), has confirmed that Barcelona expect to reach an agreement with Spurs over Lenglet's transfer.

The 28-year-old, thought to be on around £204,000-per-week, has caps at international level for France and has been seriously endorsed by compatriot Hugo Lloris.

What's been said about Lenglet?

Lloris, speaking to the media last year, called Lenglet a "modern" defender whilst drawing attention to his physical strength as a centre-back - both aerially and in ground duels.

"He's a modern defender," said Lloris.

"Comfortable to be able to play from the back. He has a great left foot and can be very strong in one v one and he's strong in the air.

"Even if it's never easy when you arrive in the Premier League and he will have to adapt to the intensity of the games but he is a high level player, with experience.

"I'm even more happy because I have a good connection with him and also a great relationship with him. He has a great personality and he will adapt well to the team."

Former Barca boss Ronald Koeman, speaking back in 2021, also called Lenglet a "very professional" and "serious" player.