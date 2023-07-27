Tottenham Hotspur could be offered Bayern Munich defender Benjamin Pavard in a part-exchange deal for star striker Harry Kane, according to reports.

Will Harry Kane leave Tottenham?

Only 12 months remain on Kane's current Spurs contract, and despite the club's efforts to tie him down with a mammoth new deal offer, there is still no sign of him extending any time soon.

Lilywhites chairman Daniel Levy is now faced with one of the biggest decisions of his Spurs tenure to date - whether to sell Kane this window or keep him till his contract expires - if he doesn't pen fresh terms.

There are no shortage of sides interested in snapping up their star talisman, with Bayern Munich, Paris-Saint Germain and Man United among the lead contenders as things stand.

The saga is an unwelcome distraction for new Spurs manager Ange Postecoglou, who recently admitted to the media that he is far from relaxed over Kane's situation.

"Fair to say I am not relaxed about it," said Postecoglou recently.

“It’s not something you go: ‘Ah, well, you know if it does or doesn’t happen!’ I mean it’s a very important part of this football club, not just the team, but the football club.

“So, you’ve got to deal with it, and I think, for everyone concerned, we don’t want to be doing it for too long. I don’t think that is good for anyone. I don’t think it is good for Harry, I don’t think it is good for the club."

Kane's contract will likely be a major talking point till the end of this window, with reports delivering new information on a regular basis.

As per 90min, there has been another development, with Bayern hatching a potential plan to steal away Kane from Spurs' clutches.

According to their information, the possibility of a part-exchange deal has been floated at the Allianz Arena, as Thomas Tuchel's side consider offering a player to sweeten the transfer.

It is believed France international Pavard, who won the World Cup with Les Bleus in 2018, "may be on the table" in this regard as Bayern prepare a club-record £86 million bid for Kane.

However, as of now, there is little to suggest Spurs will warm to this idea as they continue negotiations for defensive duo Edmond Tapsoba of Bayer Leverkusen and Wolfsburg's Micky van de Ven.

How good is Benjamin Pavard?

The versatile 27-year-old can operate at right-back, across central defence and even in midfield - making him quite an enticing option for Postecoglou.

Pavard also ranked in Bayern's top two for tackles made, successful clearances and interceptions per 90 last season, all the while scoring four goals and managing an assist further forward (WhoScored).

The former Stuttgart star is a player of real quality on his day, with Tuchel recently hailing his "underrated" star to German media.

“He is an underrated player“, Tuchel said in a post-match press conference.

“He can adapt to the highest level and he defends rigorously. He is a top team player, he immediately had my confidence and proved to me that I had been right.”