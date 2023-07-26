Barcelona defender Clement Lenglet has agreed to re-join Tottenham Hotspur as the north Londoners remain locked in talks with Spain's champions.

Who will Spurs sign?

The former Sevilla star is one of many defensive candidates to shore up Ange Postecoglou's leaky Spurs backline which conceded 63 league goals last season.

Tottenham have already sealed moves for goalkeeper Gugilelmo Vicario, playmaker James Maddison and winger Manor Solomon this summer - not even counting permanent deals to sign Dejan Kulusevski and Pedro Porro from abroad.

Spurs chairman Daniel Levy has spent a total of around £117 million on incomings so far, but defence is a glaring achilles heel which needs to be addressed with quality signings.

Postecoglou, speaking to the media recently, admitted that is something Tottenham are attempting to do behind-the-scenes.

"That's definitely our intention, absolutely," said Postecoglou when asked about signing new defenders.

"We've been working on it for a while and we'll definitely try to get it done as quickly as possible.

"I don't think it's any secret about some of the areas we needed to strengthen. Some of it I identified early on. The goalkeeper was one and central defence is another.

"In terms of the other boys, we've got a big squad but my view is I wanted to bring them along and just work with them, get some clarity in my head and give clarity to them."

In terms of which names could join Tottenham, there are a fair few being targeted right now.

Indeed, Spurs' transfer list of possible new defenders includes Wolfsburg's Micky van de Ven, Edmond Tapsoba of Bayer Leverkusen, Fulham's Tosin Adarabioyo, Galatasary's Victor Nelsson, Juventus defender Gleison Bremer and Lenglet - who have all been linked with moves to N17 recently.

Going back to the latter defender, after his 2022/2023 season on loan at Spurs, a return to north London is very much a possibility for the 28-year-old.

According to a report by Spanish news outlet Sport, via Sport Witness, Tottenham and Barcelona "keep talking" over a deal for Lenglet.

The Frenchman has apparently already agreed to re-join the Lilywhites, having reached a compromise on personal terms and a three-year contract.

Barca want €15 million (£12.8m), a figure Spurs are unwilling to pay, meaning the La Liga champions are stalling and waiting for other prospective bidders to come in.

This is described as a "dangerous move" by Sport, and while Marseille are showing a great interest in Lenglet, his ultimate goal is to return to England.

What's been said about Clement Lenglet?

Spurs keeper Hugo Lloris, speaking after his side snapped Lenglet up on a temporary deal last year, claimed the centre-back is a "modern defender" and "high level" player.

"He's a modern defender," said Lloris.

"Comfortable to be able to play from the back. He has a great left foot and can be very strong in one v one and he's strong in the air.

"Even if it's never easy when you arrive in the Premier League and he will have to adapt to the intensity of the games but he is a high level player, with experience."