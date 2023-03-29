Tottenham Hotspur chairman Daniel Levy is personally waiting for Julian Nagelsmann to show an interest in joining Spurs, according to reports.

Could Nagelsmann join Spurs?

The former Bayern Munich boss, after being relieved of his duties last week, has been linked with taking the Spurs managerial post this summer - with former Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel stepping into his shoes in Bavaria.

Now out-of-work and readily available, Nagelsmann stands out as a prestigious new candidate to take the reins in north London with Levy actually eyeing him back in 2021. The 35-year-old was a target to replace Jose Mourinho back then and reports suggest Tottenham see an opportunity to go back in for one of European football's most exciting young coaches. Sky Sports claim an approach has been made by the Premier League top four hopefuls as Levy begins work on finding a replacement for Conte.

The Italian parted company with Spurs by mutual consent earlier this week, tasking Cristian Stellini and assistant coach Ryan Mason with guiding the club to Champions League qualification. Nagelsmann is seen as a top candidate by Levy and co, joining the growing list of prestigious candidates alongside Mauricio Pochettino and Luis Enrique among others.

Now, a report by The Daily Mail has an update on Tottenham's chances of hiring the German, with Levy personally waiting to see if Nagelsmann is in fact interested in making a move to Hotspur Way.

The Mail add that contact has been made with the former RB Leipzig boss as Levy weighs up his chances of hiring him, especially considering the possible interest of other big clubs. Indeed, Tottenham aren't the only interested party when it comes to Nagelsmann, as both Real Madrid and Chelsea are currently monitoring developments.

Is Nagelsmann perfect for Spurs?

We believe the manager's new-found availability should be a big draw for Spurs and arguably puts him out in front with the likes of Pochettino. Nagelsmann encourages an intense, high-pressing and entertaining brand of football which could be a breath of fresh air to supporters who are yearning for a departure from the more pragmatic styles of Conte, Jose Mourinho and Nuno Espirito Santo in recent years.

BBC Sport Writer Raj Chohan, writing on Twitter, recently gave an insight into Nagelsmann's tactical attacking, stating:

"No Lewa replacement led Nagelsmann to plan a 4-2-2-2 in pre-season with a Mané-Gnabry front 2. This pair’s obvious decline then forced him to abandon. He did excellent to then re-shape the attack around a hold-up 9 like Choupo. His methods of coaching an attack are outstanding."

Going by claims like this, he could be exactly what Spurs need, but the competition for his signature may well be fierce.