Tottenham Hotspur have told defender Davinson Sanchez to find a new club as chairman Daniel Levy looks to raise funds for targets like Edmond Tapsoba.

Who will Spurs sign?

Spurs and new manager Ange Postecoglou have confirmed four summer signings, with goalkeeper Guglielmo Vicario, defender Ashley Phillips, midfielder James Maddison and winger Manor Solomon all officially joining.

According to reliable media sources like Fabrizio Romano, the Lilywhites could soon announce two more major incomings, as the arrivals of Rosario Central striker Alejo Veliz and Wolfsburg's Micky Van de Ven are all but done.

Postecoglou, commenting on their summer transfer business, has been left particularly delighted by the capture of Maddison - calling him a really good fit for the group.

“Really excited to get James as part of the group," said the Spurs head coach last month.

“Any manager will tell you that part of the key to being a dominant team is having multiple attacking threats and having a midfielder who can score and create goals.

“They’re not easy to come by. He’s proven himself at that level in the last few years as somebody who can do that. When you look at Tottenham the last few years, they’ve been really reliant on the front three to get their goals.

"I thought it was a really good fit for us to look for a player like James."

Despite closing in on the signing of Van de Ven, it is believed Spurs are looking to sign two senior centre-backs this summer - not including Phillips - and Bayer Leverkusen's Tapsoba is among the top priorities.

That is according to a report from Football Insider, which says that Tottenham are set to accelerate talks for the Burkina Faso international after sealing a move for van de Ven.

The north Londoners will need to raise funds, though, as Tapsoba could cost close to £50 million. That is where Sanchez comes in, as it is claimed Levy will look to raise funds by selling the Colombian and other players.

He's been told to find a new club before deadline day, with the likes of Nottingham Forest, Wolves and Saudi clubs circling for the centre-back.

His potential £15 million sale would go some way to bolstering Tottenham's transfer kitty and could help to fund a move for Tapsoba.

What's been said about Davinson Sanchez?

The 27-year-old struggled yet again to cement his status in the Spurs starting XI last term, and came under fire for some of his performances under Antonio Conte.

Speaking back in 2018, though, former Tottenham manager Mauricio Pochettino called Sanchez a "beast" for playing two games in the space of 48 hours.

He said:

"For me, the surprise was Davinson Sanchez, he was a beast playing two games in less than 48 hours. He has done very well, he is very strong physically and mentally. Today he was fantastic on the pitch, to praise him isn't enough, the effort was fantastic."

The Colombia international has also earned over half a century of caps for his country, specifically 54, and played in the 2018 World Cup.

Sanchez, with just one year remaining on his contract, could be seen as a potential coup for lesser sides given his experience.