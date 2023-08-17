A report has shed light on Tottenham Hotspur and their pursuit of Crystal Palace star Eberechi Eze with an approach made.

Ange Postecoglou's side are still in the market for further additons with some reports even suggesting they could make three signings before September 1.

This follows on from the marquee sale of star striker Harry Kane, whose move to Bayern Munich could bring in as much as £103 million if certain add-ons are met.

The loss of their former talisman comes as a real blow to Postecoglou's chances of making a success of his Spurs tenure, but there is believed to be positivity behind the scenes.

Earlier this month, following the signing of Dutch defender Micky van de Ven, Tottenham's head coach hinted at the possiblity of another centre-back coming through the door.

“It's not done yet," said Postecoglou.

"We need bolstering in that central defensive area. We need defenders who can work in an aggressive formation, defend well & behind them. We'll be looking to bring in a couple in that area in the coming days."

After that comment, Postecoglou later backtracked somewhat by suggesting that Tottenham need to focus on further outgoings before bringing in more players.

"We've to see what happens with outgoings," explained Postecoglou.

"But, the potential is there to bring in one more centre back after van de Ven."

We could assume, after the sale of Kane, that Tottenham's financial windfall could provide them with the funds to make moves in the transfer market.

Spurs, following Kane's departure, could well add more attacking reinforcements to their ranks and Palace star Eze is a player to be heavily linked recently.

There have been reports that the north Londoners could make a "surprise" bid for the 25-year-old, who dazzled under both Patrick Vieira and Roy Hodgson last term.

Now, according to a report by The Eagles Beak, a Palace news website, it appears Spurs have made their first move for Eze by enquiring over a possible deal.

The Englishman has been subject to an approach from Tottenham, but it isn't all good news, as Palace have apparently set a marquee price tag.

Indeed, it is believed Hodgson's side will demand a fee in excess of £70 million. Any transfer involving Eze to Tottenham would require chairman Daniel Levy to break the club's transfer record as a result.

How good is Eberechi Eze?

The attacker bagged 10 goals and four assists in the league alone last term, registering a total of 14 goal contributions in one of world football's most competitive divisions.

Ranking in their top two for attempts at goal, key passes made and successful take-ons per 90 also, according to WhoScored, Eze may well be a brilliant attacking outlet if Spurs decide to go further.

Commenting on Newcastle's previous links to the player, former Aston Villa striker Gabriel Abgonlahor claimed he'd be a "fantastic" move.

"It would be a really good signing," said Agbonlahor to Football Insider.

“He’s completely different to Conor Gallagher – he’s a million times better. He can run with the ball at speed, change direction with skill, he’s adding goals to his game, can play in the number ten or off the wing – it’s a fantastic signing."

Of course, the £70m fee will be a mjaor sticking point for Spurs, but ambition must be shown after losing Kane to Germany.