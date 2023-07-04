Bayer Leverkusen star Edmond Tapsoba is "also" in talks to join Tottenham Hotspur amid their serious interest in Wolfsburg's Micky van de Ven, according to Fabrizio Romano.

Who are Spurs signing this summer?

The north Londoners, much to new manager Ange Postecoglou's delight, have sealed three major signings already in Guglielmo Vicario from Empoli, James Maddison from Leicester City and Dejan Kulusevski in a permanent deal from Juventus.

The trio will boost Spurs in their attempts to make a success of Postecoglou's reign and, potentially, fight their way back into European football. The Lilywhites also haven't won a major trophy since 2008, when they beat Chelsea in the League Cup final.

Both Maddison and Vicario's arrivals were praised by Postecoglou, who claimed that the duo have a perfect mentality for the Tottenham team he is trying to build.

“It’s not just about the talent they bring as footballers," said Postecoglou (Spurs official via football.london).

"It’s what they bring as people as well because we are going to play football that requires a certain type of personality and character.

“Both those guys have got it in abundance. I could hear it in their voices when I spoke to them. I had a couple of chats with both of them before we signed them and I knew that they were the right types to bring into the dressing room."

Spurs are also set to sign Manor Solomon on a free transfer, hijacking Fulham in the process, with Postecoglou's side now chasing a star centre-back to shore up their leaky defence.

Tottenham conceded more top flight goals than any other side above Bournemouth in 15th last season, numbers which are clearly not good enough for an elite side.

Sharing a message on Spurs' hunt for new defenders, reliable transfer reporter has some news on their links to Tapsoba, who is believed to be of interest.

Romano says that, as well as Wolfsburg defender Micky van de Ven, the Burkina Faso international is "also" in talks to join Tottenham this summer.

Despite reports that van de Ven has already agreed a five-year contract, the race is clearly an open once going by this update.

Who is Edmond Tapsoba?

The 24-year-old was an ever-present in Xabi Alonso's Leverkusen side last season and seemingly undroppable, as only goalkeeper Lukas Hradecky played more German top flight minutes than the centre-back (WhoScored).

Called "top quality" by members of the press, the Bundesliga website have even likened him to former Bayern Munich defender Jerome Boateng.

The site wrote:

"The legendary Bayern Munich defender, who made 364 appearances across 11 seasons for the Bavarian giants, was as cool and calm as it gets both on the ball and in the tackle while he was also famed for his pinpoint long passing that set up many an attack for the record champions. Tapsoba has similar traits and such is his eagerness to start forward thrusts, he has often been referred to as a defensive playmaker."