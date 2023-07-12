Celta Vigo starlet Gabri Veiga could now join Tottenham Hotspur over Paris-Saint Germain, as the attacker won't be going to France after-all.

Who will Spurs sign?

Ange Postecoglou and chairman Daniel Levy have been busy behind-the-scenes at Spurs, having already sealed the signings of goalkeeper Guglielmo Vicario, playmaker James Maddison and winger Manor Solomon on a free transfer from Shakhtar Donetsk.

The trio join Dejan Kulusevski, who signed for Tottenham on a permanent deal from Juventus after 18 months on loan, and Pedro Porro who has made his temporary move from Sporting Lisbon an indefinite one.

Spurs could be desperate to make a success of Postecoglou's reign, with the Australian recently joining from Scottish treble-winners Celtic.

The 57-year-old orchestrated a brilliant rebuild at Parkhead after their disappointing 2020/2021 season, winning trophies galore for the following two campaigns, and Tottenham will be hoping Postecoglou can replicate that in north London.

The signing of Maddison, who arguably stands out as their biggest coup so far, could go some way given the England international racked up a very impressive 10 goals and nine assists for Leicester City in the top flight last season.

"Really excited to get James as part of the group," said Postecoglou yesterday.

"Any manager will tell you that part of the key to being a dominant team is having multiple attacking threats and having a midfielder who can score and create goals.

“They’re not easy to come by. He’s proven himself at that level in the last few years as somebody who can do that."

While Tottenham are reliably believed to be focusing their efforts on signing a centre-back right now, even closing in on a deal for Wolfsburg's Micky van de Ven, there have been suggestions more attackers could follow Maddison through the door.

Juventus striker Dusan Vlahovic is attracting their interest as a possible replacement for Harry Kane, with le10sport journalist Alexis Bernard now having "confirmation" Spurs are targeting Veiga from Celta Vigo and he will absolutely not join PSG.

The 21-year-old, who is a man in demand after a brilliant La Liga campaign, is wanted by Tottenham and they could now sign him over PSG. Veiga apparently won't be joining Luis Enrique at the Parc des Princes, opening the door for English sides like Spurs to swoop in.

As well as Postecoglou's side, it is believed Arsenal and Chelsea are in the race to seal his signature. Veiga's contract contains an enticing £34 million release clause, with Bernard claiming in le10sport that Tottenham are "vying for his signing" and he is "expected" to make the move to England.

How good is Gabri Veiga?

The Spaniard was one of Celta's star players last season, scoring 11 goals and assisting four others in 36 La Liga outings (WhoScored).

Veiga has been praised by the likes of Carlo Ancelotti, who said he's a player of real "quality", with journalist Josh Bunting also holding him in very high esteem.

"Celta Vigo ahead against Barcelona at half-time," said Bunting during a match in June.

"Celta have a good record of late against Barcelona anyway but it’s the perfect time to play them already crowned kings of Spain again. Gabri Veiga the home grown boy delivering at a key time, wonderful talent with 10 La Liga goals."