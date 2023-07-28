Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Giovani Lo Celso won't push for a summer exit to Real Betis with manager Ange Postecoglou playing a big role in that.

Who is leaving Spurs this summer?

After completing deals for goalkeeper Guglielmo Vicario, midfielder James Maddison and winger Manor Solomon - there are certain squad members on the chopping block to free up more squad space and funds.

Ivan Perisic, for example, has reportedly been told he can leave Spurs this summer if a suitable offer comes in. After the signing of Vicario, long-serving number one Hugo Lloris could also make way.

The Frenchman, speaking to news outlet Nice-Matin recently, admitted as much and believes this summer could be the end of an era for him in north London.

“We have reached an important moment, whether it be for the club or me,” said Lloris.

“It’s the end of an era. I have a desire for something else. I will carefully study what is possible. However, I haven’t forgotten that I have a year left on my contract at Tottenham, and in football, it’s always hard to predict what will happen."

Meanwhile, Spurs accepted a bid from Russian side Spartak Moscow for defender Davinson Sanchez, though it remains to be seen whether the Colombian will agree to join them or if the transfer will even be authorised by government officials - due to the ongoing situation in Ukraine.

Japhet Tanganga, after limited playing time last season, comes as another player expected to depart while Spurs regular Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg is being chased by La Liga side Atletico Madrid.

Lo Celso had been mentioned as a candidate to leave, but according to Spanish news site Mucho Deporte, he won't exactly force the issue.

Real Betis are eyeing a move for the Argentine, and while he's interested in joining them, there is a belief Lo Celso will not push for the transfer.

This is mostly down to Postecoglou, who is delighted with the midfielder's efforts in pre-season, and Lo Celso himself feels comfortable playing under the Australian and fits in well to his system.

It's added that the South American has fun in each training session under Posteocoglou and works hard for him.

How good is Giovani Lo Celso?

Signed for £27.2 million from Betis in January 2020, Lo Celso has endured a mixed Spurs career to date, but has showcased his quality on loan spells with Villarreal.

Just last season, during a temporary stint with Villarreal, he averaged their joint-highest rate of key passes completed per 90 in the final third - all the while scoring two goals and assisting three others (WhoScored).

The 27-year-old could fit in well to Postecoglou's system as a more advanced playmaker, with Spurs superstar Son Heung-min once showering praise on Lo Celso.

“I think he’s unbelievable!” said Son on Lo Celso's form in 2020.

“He’s working really hard in every single training session so I think every player is really happy for him to be doing so well and working so hard."

After three seasons of trying, it could well be the case that Lo Celso has found a perfect managerial fit in Postecoglou, so it will be interesting to see if he becomes a key player next season.