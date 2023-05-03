Tottenham Hotspur talks with former Bayern Munich boss Julian Nagelsmann have hit a 'stumbling block', according to journalist Mike McGrath.

What's the latest Spurs manager news?

Spurs and chairman Daniel Levy have reportedly drawn up a shortlist of managerial candidates to replace Antonio Conte with the north Londoners eyeing a few key targets.

Reports suggest the likes of Nagelsmann, Arne Slot of Feyenoord and Burnley's Vincent Kompany are all real contenders for the role with Levy facing a crucial, crucial decision.

Since parting ways with Conte over a month ago, the north Londoners have seen a two interim bosses take the reins on a temporary basis. Cristian Stellini was given his marching orders after Spurs' hopes of securing a top four Premier League finish fell by the wayside, with Ryan Mason placed in charge until the end of the season.

No league win in their last four means Tottenham are potentially fighting for a Europa League place at best as Man United sit nine points clear of Spurs with two games in hand.

Their permanent managerial appointment for next season will now be taking priority behind-the-scenes and Nagelsmann could be an exciting target.

Now, as per The Telegraph and reporter McGrath, there has been an update on Spurs' pursuit of the ex-RB Leipzig boss - and it's worrying news for Levy.

Indeed, sharing news on 'talks' with Nagelsmann, McGrath claims Tottenham have hit a 'stumbling block' in their potential move for the tactician. The uncertainty surrounding Spurs' sporting director has apparently thrown a spanner in the works with Nagelsmann's possible appointment.

It is believed that knowing who will be heading recruitment and the club's transfer policy is a key factor for the German and an important component of his decision to come to north London.

This comes after former managing director Fabio Paratici resigned from his post following a 30-month worldwide ban from football, with his appeal failing to go through.

What could Nagelsmann bring to Spurs?

If Spurs manage to find a way around this conundrum, Nagelsmann would be an undoubted perfect appointment to take the club forward.

Called a 'phenomenal' tactical innovator by BBC Sport writer Raj Chohan, Levy actually wanted to bring Nagelsmann to Spurs before he went to Bayern, so it's little surprise they are attempting a move again after his dismissal.

Man City boss Pep Guardiola tipped him to be a success all the way back in 2018 during his Hoffenheim days, and having already won a title at such a young age, Nagelsmann stands out as one of Europe's most exciting managers.

Given his status as a free agent, Spurs are unlikely to get another great opportunity like this to finally appoint him.