Tottenham are 'believed to have made contact' with former Barcelona boss Luis Enrique, but there's a complication, according to journalist Matt Law.

What's the latest on Enrique to Spurs?

The Spaniard, alongside former Bayern Munich boss Julian Nagelsmann, has been mentioned as a possible candidate to succeed Antonio Conte at Spurs - especially considering his free agent status.

After he left his last job in charge of the Spain national team, rumours have been circulating about Enrique potentially making a move to the Premier League with Tottenham.

There have even been reports of talks potentially being imminent between the two parties, but as of yet, negotiations haven't become concrete as chairman Daniel Levy scours the market for a new manager.

The Lilywhites chief is under mounting pressure to get this next appointment right after sacking interim head coach Cristiano Stellini on Monday, having placed Ryan Mason in charge until the end of the season.

This comes after Tottenham suffered a monumental blow in their chase for Champions League qualification with both Man United and Newcastle out in front of them - all whilst holding the advantage of games in hand.

Writing for The Telegraph, sharing news on Spurs' chances of hiring Enrique, reporter Law has dropped an update on their links.

Indeed, the journalist claims Tottenham are 'believed to have made contact' with the 51-year-old about potentially succeeding Conte, but there's one complication.

The tactician came highly recommended by former Spurs managing director Fabio Paratici, who resigned from his duties last week after having this 30-month worldwide ban appeal rejected by the Italian courts. As such, it is currently unclear whether Paratici's departure will impact Tottenham's interest in Enrique with Levy now taking full charge of Spurs' manager hunt.

Should Tottenham still pursue Enrique?

The former Celta Vigo manager boasts multiple league titles on his CV, as well as a Champions League winner's medal, making him an enticing candidate for Spurs supporters.

The 4-3-3 attacking boss also encourages open, expansive, possession-based football which would be a refreshing turn away from the more pragmatic approaches of Conte, Nuno Espirito Santo and Jose Mourinho in recent years.

Called a 'genius' by members of the media, Man City boss Pep Guardiola has also previously expressed his admiration for Enrique, calling him an 'amazing manager' who could take any job in world football.

Readily-available for hire, this is surely an appointment Spurs must consider regardless of Paratici.