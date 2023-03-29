Sky Sports reporter Florian Plettenberg has some 'news' for Tottenham Hotspur supporters on their links to former Bayern Munich boss Julian Nagelsmann.

Will Nagelsmann join Spurs?

Ever since his shock dismissal from Bayern Munich last week, with ex-Spurs manager candidate Thomas Tuchel coming in to replace him, there have been non-stop rumours of Nagelsmann potentially replacing Antonio Conte. The German and Bayern parted company with the former now up for grabs and a free agent, something which has seriously alerted Spurs and chairman Daniel Levy.

Nagelsmann is now readily-available and reports suggest that he is a prime contender for the Tottenham job this summer alongside the likes of Mauricio Pochettino and Luis Enrique. In the meantime, Cristian Stellini has taken the reins and will be assisted by Ryan Mason in the dug out - all while Levy and sporting director Fabio Paratici scour for a replacement in the background.

It is believed that Nagelsmann could be open to taking the Spurs job, coming after claims that he was actually planning to join the club after they sacked Jose Mourinho in 2021. Levy eventually turned to Nuno Espirito Santo at the time after Nagelsmann opted for Bayern, but Sky journalist Plettenberg has shared an update which suggests they're set to target the German now.

According to the reporter's information, a behind-scenes move has been made for the ex-Leipzig head coach, with Plettenberg stating Spurs have lodged a 'casual request'. While there has been no concrete talks or negotiations, the Sky Germany correspondent goes on to add that Spurs are 'definitely interested' in appointing Nagelsmann.

He explained on Twitter:

"News #Nagelsmann: @SpursOfficial definitely interested! There has already been a casual request but no concrete talks or negotiations. Been told it’s unlikely that he will replace Conte immediately. He wants to take his time."

Is Nagelsmann perfect for Spurs?

The 35-year-old is arguably one of Europe's most exciting young coaches and his intense/high pressing philosophy certainly has the potential to excite Spurs supporters. He has also been called a 'sensational manager' by Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp, which is very high praise from one of the Premier League's most prestigious bosses.

Nagelsmann has got the better of Spurs before, thrashing then-Mourinho's side 4-0 on aggregate in their 2020 Champions League Last 16 tie. Leipzig put on an attacking masterclass, especially at the Red Bull Arena where they won 3-0, so Lilywhites know all about Nagelsmann's very eye-catching style.