Tottenham have approached a new manager target with Wolfsburg boss Niko Kovac giving his swift reply to chairman Daniel Levy.

Who will Spurs hire as next manager?

The Lilywhites have officially begun their search for a permanent Antonio Conte replacement after they both mutually agreed to part ways earlier this week.

Conte parted company with Tottenham after around 16 months in charge of the club, having guided them to a top four Premier League finish last season whilst building real anticipation. However, the 53-year-old arguably couldn't build upon his debut season success, with Spurs criticised for their brand of football and tepid approach.

It is now Levy's responsibility to pull Spurs back in the right direction and employ a manager who can both excite supporters with attacking football and steer them towards the division's summit.

Mauricio Pochettino, their former manager and real fan favourite, has been billed as a top candidate to succeed Conte alongside the likes of Luis Enrique and Julian Nagelsmann in the last week.

As Tottenham scour for their perfect new head in the background, it is the job of both interim boss Cristian Stellini and assistant coach Ryan Mason to deliver a top four finish for the north Londoners. New targets are consistently appearing via sections of the media with Wolfsburg boss Kovac now mentioned as a coach of interest.

German website WAZ, as relayed and translated by Sport Witness, claim that Spurs have made an approach for the former Bayern Munich manager. However, it isn't good news for Levy, with Kovac apparently replying swiftly and rejecting their advances.

It is believed that the 51-year-old has principles he wishes to stick too, namely that he doesn't break contracts, with Levy's advisors told it was a no from Kovac. The report goes on to claim it was 'impossible' for him to take a job in England right now.

Was Kovac the right man?

Interestingly, the 4-2-3-1 coach has actually managed to some fairly notable sides in recent years with Bundesliga giants Bayern standing out as the obvious one.

During his time at the Allianz Arena, Kovac guided Bayern to a German top flight title in 2019 but didn't stay long after that - being sacked in November that same year.

Thereafter, the coach went on to manage Monaco for one season and a half before eventually joining Wolfsburg at the start of this season. Kovac is currently battling for a European qualifying place with his new team but we believe there are certainly more prestigious candidates out there for Spurs - namely the likes of Nagelsmann and Pochettino.