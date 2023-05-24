Tottenham Hotspur could announce the appointment of Feyenoord manager Arne Slot "within days" if an agreement is secured, according to journalist Wayne Veysey.

Who could Spurs appoint as manager?

The Lilywhites are still hunting for Antonio Conte's permanent replacement at N17, coming after they parted company with him around two months ago.

Spurs and Conte split ways after the Premier League side ultimately failed to build upon their top four success last season, not to mention the Italian's scathing post-match rant after a 3-3 draw to Southampton.

Since the former Chelsea manager's departure, a succession of coaches have been linked with the vacancy, but chairman Daniel Levy is thought to have narrowed down his shortlist.

Indeed, reports suggest that the likes of Ruben Amorim of Sporting CP, Brighton's Roberto De Zerbi and Slot are all contending for the role - yet it is the latter man taking centre stage right now.

It is believed that the 44-year-old, fresh off the back of his first ever Eredivisie title win, is a serious target for Spurs and Slot is in pole position ahead of other candidates.

Talks have even been held with the former AZ Alkmaar boss, and now reporter Veysey has made a huge claim, writing in a piece for Football Insider.

According to his information, Spurs could announce Slot's appointment "within days" if an agreement is sealed, with negotiations thought to be progressing and at an advanced stage.

The Lilywhites are apparently "confident" of hiring the Dutchman "this week" and he is open to leaving Feyenoord despite his recent success with them.

If all goes to plan, the club could seemingly make serious strides imminently in their hunt for a new manager.

Who is Arne Slot?

While it remains to be seen if Veysey's big claim will come to fruition in the next few days, Slot certainly has his credentials when it comes to the Spurs job.

Not only does he now have a league title on his CV, but the Feyenoord boss also reached a Europa Conference League final last year - unluckily missing out on the trophy to Roma.

Slot has also been revered by Dutch media for his attack-minded and exciting style of play, with journalist Marcel van der Kraan (via talkSPORT) calling him a "maniac" in that regard: