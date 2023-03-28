Reliable journalist Christian Falk has shared an interesting Tottenham manager update involving the heavily-linked Julian Nagelsmann.

Could Nagelsmann replace Conte?

Earlier this week, Spurs finally announced that former manager Antonio Conte has left the club by mutual consent with Cristian Stellini and assistant coach Ryan Mason taking charge until the end of the season. The announcement puts days of speculation to an end as the Premier League top four hopefuls can finally get to work on finding a permanent replacement this summer.

Nagelsmann, who was recently fired by Bayern Munich in a surprise bit of news, has been billed as a real contender for the job. The German joins the likes of Mauricio Pochettino and Luis Enrique as free agent managers who are well and truly in the running to replace Conte. Reports have even claimed that Nagelsmann is open to talks with the club and chairman Daniel Levy views him as a prime candidate.

Amid these claims that the 35-year-old is open to joining Spurs, reliable journalist Falk has shared a rather interesting update on social media. The Bild reporter has claimed that Nagelsmann, before taking the job at Bayern Munich in 2021, actually had a 'plan' to potentially join Tottenham.

Indeed, Falk believes that the former Leipzig boss wanted to take a step 'in-between' before joining one of the top five clubs in Europe and saw Spurs as an ideal landing spot before Bayern came calling.

The journalist explained on Twitter:

"Julian Nagelsmann had another career plan in mind, before joining @FCBayern in 2021, specifically making a step in between before joining one of the top five clubs in world football. One of the clubs in his plan was Tottenham. Perhaps they will give him a call now"

Should Spurs go back for Nagelsmann?

Often billed as one of the most exciting young managers in world football, Nagelsmann encourages an intense, high-pressing style which could get Spurs supporters off their seats.

The coach is also believed to have held an 'active interest' in Tottenham as his favourite English club (as a supporter) - potentially adding more fuel to the fire that they're a match made in heaven.

Both Nagelsmann and Spurs, as per members of the press like Archie Rhind-Tutt, have been seen by sources as a 'perfect match' in the past. His status as a readily-available free agent now surely makes him a top, top contender for the role.