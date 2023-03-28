Eintracht Frankfurt boss Oliver Glasner, who is a contender for the Tottenham job after Antonio Conte, was actually interviewed for the role back in 2021.

Managers linked with the Spurs job

Chairman Daniel Levy looks set to begin his search for a permanent Spurs manager this summer after Conte and the north Londoners agreed to part ways by mutual consent. Cristian Stellini, alongside assistant coach Ryan Mason, will take charge of the Lilywhites for the rest of this Premier League season while the hunt for Conte's successor goes on in the background.

There are many names linked with the managerial role at Tottenham, perhaps most notably Mauricio Pochettino, a real fan favourite at the club, and former Bayen Munich boss Julian Nagelsmann in the last week. Ex-Barcelona boss Luis Enrique, who is also a free agent after leaving the Spain national team, has also been heavily tipped as a contender for the now-vacant Spurs managerial role.

In terms of bosses currently in employment, one coach who has been mentioned consistently as a Spurs target is Glasner - with rumours suggesting that contact has even been made.

The Bundesliga manager is out of contract in 2024, meaning he could leave Frankfurt next year, and no progress has been made on tying him down to a new deal so far. Reliable journalist Alasdair Gold has now provided his own update, writing for football.london and naming Glasner as one of the managers Levy could turn to after sacking Conte.

He adds a pretty interesting bit of background, namely that the Austrian was actually a candidate to replace Jose Mourinho back in 2021. Gold claims that Spurs "interviewed" Glasner that year as Levy weighed up who could come in after Mourinho, but the Lilywhites chief eventually turned to Nuno Espirito Santo.

Could Glasner work wonders at Spurs?

Interestingly, the 48-year-old does have plenty of credentials if Spurs do consider him for the role this summer. Glasner deploys a similar three at the back system to Conte, meaning players like Pedro Porro, who were arguably signed for his formation, could slot in seamlessly.

As well as this, Glasner's Eintracht side have been praised for their 'intense' and 'aggressive' football by rival managers like Marco Rose. Having won a Europa League last year, beating Scottish giants Rangers in the final and knocking out West Ham in the semis, Glasner also possesses a degree of trophy-winning pedigree.