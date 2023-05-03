Feyenoord are very worried Tottenham Hotspur managerial target Arne Slot could join the north Londoners, according to reports.

What's the latest Spurs manager news?

The Lilywhites and chairman Daniel Levy have commenced their search for Antonio Conte's replacement, but over a month after his departure, they're still yet to make an official announcement on who will come in.

In the meantime, it has been a turbulent time at Tottenham, with Spurs seeing two interim managers take charge.

Former temporary head coach Cristian Stellini, after a dismal 6-1 battering away to Newcastle United, was relieved of his duties after that result severely dampened Spurs' hopes of a top four Premier League finish.

Tottenham are now outside contenders for a Champions League place at best, with Man United possessing two games in hand on them whilst sitting nine points clear of Spurs in fourth.

The club are without a win in their last four league games with current interim boss Ryan Mason now more realistically fighting for a Europa League place.

Tottenham must also look ahead to next campaign and consider which manager is the best option to take them forward, with reports suggesting that former Bayern Munich boss Julian Nagelsmann is a prime contender for the job.

As well as Nagelsmann, it is believed that Slot, who is leading the Eredivisie with Feyenoord, is well and truly in Tottenham's thinking.

Now, journalists Etienne Verhoeff and Johan Inan have discussed the topic of Slot to Spurs (via Feyenoord Pings and Sport Witness).

There is a belief Feyenoord are 'holding their breath' and waiting for Tottenham to make a move for the tactician, with Inan getting the feeling for some time that Slot feels ready for another challenge - especially if an English club come calling.

What could Slot bring to Spurs?

The former AZ Alkmaar boss has been praised for both his attacking style and 'maniac' approach to games, witb Dutch football expert Marcel van der Kraan claiming just this to talkSPORT.

"He is very similar to Pep Guardiola, his ideas are very similar, he is a massive fan of Pep and he plays the same time. “He goes ultra-attacking, he is almost like a maniac. Not on the touchline but it is fantastic to see how he has turned an average side into a wonderful attacking machine."

Van der Kraan, speaking to the same outlet, has also called Slot the 'most exciting' manager he's seen in the last 10 years.

He is arguably unlucky to not have more silverware in his locker, with Feyenoord reaching the Europa Conference League Final last season to unluckily lose to Jose Mourinho's Roma.