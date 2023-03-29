Brighton boss Roberto De Zerbi features 'prominently' on Tottenham's list of manager targets to replace Antonio Conte, according to reports.

Which managers do Spurs want?

Ever since Conte parted company with the Premier League top four hopefuls by mutual consent, there have been a plethora of managers mentioned as targets to potentially replace the Italian. Perhaps the most notable of those are Mauricio Pochettino - Spurs' former manager and a real fan favourite - alongside Luis Enrique and Julian Nagelsmann who are also free agents.

Tottenham are widening their managerial scope if recent reports are to go by with the likes of Zinedine Zidane, as per Sky Sports, now also in the frame. In terms of the currently employed, Eintracht Frankfurt boss Oliver Glasner and Feyenoord head coach Arne Slot are regularly mentioned as potential targets. Closer to home, Brentford's Thomas Frank and even Nottingham Forest manager Steve Cooper are listed as candidates.

De Zerbi joins the likes of Frank and Cooper as top flight coaches who are attracting serious interest from Tottenham as reliable newspaper The Telegraph shares an update.

The former Sassuolo boss, who has replaced Brighton's former gaffer Graham Potter to brilliant effect, apparently features 'prominently' on Tottenham's managerial shortlist. Indeed, De Zerbi is apparently a real contender - alongside the likes of Enrique and Celtic's Ange Postecoglou.

Should Spurs hire De Zerbi?

The 43-year-old should well be considered to replace Conte considering he has worked wonders at Brighton since stepping into Potter's shoes. De Zerbi encourages an attack-minded brand of football, something which could appeal to Spurs supporters after the more pragmatic spells of Conte, Nuno Espirito Santo and Jose Mourinho.

Called 'special' by Brighton midfielder Adam Lallana, the young manager comes as an intriguing option, but reliable journalist Alasdair Gold recently gave Levy something to think about in regard to De Zerbi.

Speaking in a football.london Q&A, the reporter said De Zerbi would actually be expensive to hire given his £11m release clause and is actually a 'livewire' behind-the-scenes - similar to Conte in that respect.

Gold explained:

"He would also be expensive with reportedly a big £11m release clause in his contract. Like Conte, De Zerbi is also known to be a bit of a livewire behind the scenes."

De Zerbi is not without his credentials but Levy, to avoid a repeat of Conte's antics at N17, may want to consider this personal aspect of this coach as well.