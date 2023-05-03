Napoli have been planning for goalkeeper Alex Meret's potential exit as Tottenham Hotspur eye a move, according to journalist Ciro Venerato.

Who could Spurs sign this summer?

All the noises at Tottenham currently surround chairman Daniel Levy and his search for a new manager, with former Bayern Munich boss Julian Nagelsmann, Burnley's Vincent Kompany and Feyenoord's Arne Slot all in contention.

However, despite the current chaos at Spurs, with Fabio Paratici also departing recently, there have been rumours of transfer targets being identified ahead of the summer.

The likes of James Maddison (Leicester City) and Marc Guehi (Crystal Palace), for example, are reportedly a couple of Premier League stars who currently attract Spurs' interest.

Signing a goalkeeper and long term replacement for club legend Hugo Lloris is also said to be a real priority, leading to links with the likes of David Raya (Brentford) and Robert Sanchez (Brighton).

Meret, who has been a mainstay under Luciano Spalletti during Napoli's title charge, is a target for Tottenham with reporter Venerato sharing what he knows to 1 Station Radio (via Area Napoli and Sport Witness).

The journalist claims Napoli have been planning for his potential exit by looking at other shot-stoppers, coming as Tottenham eye up a move for the 26-year-old.

Venerato explained:

“Do Napoli monitor any goalkeepers, even to replace Alex Meret? Yes, even if the club hopes the Friulian will remain. There is an interest, especially in recent months, from Tottenham in the Azzurri goalkeeper.

"“For this reason, the Neapolitan club has followed Vicario, who is on Inter’s list, also thanks to the possible sale of Onana."

What would Meret bring to Spurs?

As per WhoScored, Meret has been indispensable for Spalletti this season, with only Giovanni Di Lorenzo playing more Serie A minutes than the goalkeeper over 2022/2023.

The Italy international ace has been praised for his work in the past few seasons by members of the media, with reporter Roberto Rojas called him a 'stellar goalkeeper' all the way back in 2021.

Udinese legend Antonio Di Natale, meanwhile, heaped praise on Meret all the way back in 2018 - even claiming he could be Napoli's answer to Italian footballing icon Gianluigi Buffon.