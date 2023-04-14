Tottenham Hotspur have "definitely" considered appointing Sporting CP boss Ruben Amorim, according to journalist Alasdair Gold.

What's the latest Spurs manager news?

Spurs, according to reliable reports, are after a young, progressive manager to replace Antonio Conte after the Italian left by mutual consent in March. Indeed, the likes of Burnley boss Vincent Kompany and Julian Nagelsmann, a free agent after leaving Bayern Munich, are thought to be on their radar.

Feyenoord boss Arne Slot, who is chasing his first league title in the Dutch Eredivisie, is another coach attracting Tottenham's interest, with the 44-year-old also nearly winning a Europa Conference League title last season.

It appears links to the likes of Mauricio Pochettino, who is no longer viewed as a top candidate to take the reins, have died down somewhat, while the same could be said of ex-Barcelona boss Luis Enrique - despite him allegedly travelling for Spurs talks last week.

The search for Tottenham's next manager is still well and truly underway as chairman Daniel Levy faces a crunch decision. He'll hopefully avoid an embarrassing repeat of his 72-day search for a new head coach in 2021.

Now, as per reliable reporter Gold, it appears the Premier League side have considered an array of talented young coaches to succeed Conte.

Indeed, alongside the likes of Kompany and Nagelsmann, it is believed Tottenham have 'definitely' looked at hiring Sporting's Amorim.

The 38-year-old, who is already 'close' with defender Pedro Porro from their time in Portugal together, is apparently among the exciting coaches who have caught Spurs' eye.

Gold explained (via his football.london Q&A):

"Amorim is definitely a younger manager who has been considered, along with Vincent Kompany, who Spurs' head of coaching methodology Simon Davies knows well and will be pushing the claims of."

Should Spurs move for Amorim?

The tactician has proved highly successful in the Primeira Liga, winning five trophies overall across spells at current club Sporting and SC Braga.

The 3-4-3 boss' CV is arguably quite impressive at such a young age, with Spurs journalists also being very aware of his potential.

For instance, Jack Pitt-Brooke of The Athletic called Amorim "the most exciting young manager in European football" before the coach geared up his Sporting side to face Manchester City in the Champions League.

The likes of Kompany, Nagelsmann and Amorim being targets clearly highlight Levy's desire to appoint managers with a lot of potential.

Amorim has a £17.6m release clause in his contract which drops to £13m this summer (The Guardian), but whether Levy finds that price worthy of paying is contestable.