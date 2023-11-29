Tottenham are ready to rival a top club and sign an exciting new centre-back who's even been likened to Arsenal star William Saliba.

Lange chases new Spurs defender

After recruitment meetings in the last week, new sporting director Johan Lange has reportedly identified a left-sided defender as one of Tottenham's main priorities for the January window.

This comes after centre-back Micky van de Ven sustained a hamstring injury in the 4-1 defeat to Chelsea earlier this month, with defensive partner Cristian Romero also suspended right now. Ange Postecoglou has been forced to play both Ben Davies and Emerson Royal as the centre-back pairing most recently, with Spurs' head coach seemingly not having any faith in Eric Dier.

Tottenham have been linked with the likes of Bournemouth defender Lloyd Kelly and Crystal Palace Marc Guehi, while other options are finding their way on to Spurs' list of January targets fairly regularly.

Centre-back is a position Spurs quite simply need to reinforce, with former defender Alan Hutton backing them to make a "top signing" in the winter window recently.

“It’ll be very interesting to see who they bring in, and I think it will happen, a top signing, for sure," said Hutton to Football Insider in mid-Novemberm, commenting on Tottenham's links to Kelly.

"They do need defensive reinforcements as we’ve seen after a number of injuries. They look thin at the back so it’s something they will look at. Kelly’s got lots of experience in the Premier League.

“He’s a good size, good with his feet and ticks a lot of boxes. He’s somebody they’ll have an eye on but I’m sure there’ll be lots of players that are working hard in the background to see if they can make the squad better.”

Spurs eyeing Jean-Clair Todibo

Now, according to The Evening Standard and journalist Nizaar Kinsella, Tottenham are "ready to rival" Liverpool in the race to sign Jean-Clair Todibo.

Indeed, Spurs have joined the race for Todibo as they prepare to sign another defender in January. He'll apparently cost around £39 million to prise away from current club Nice, where he has seriously impressed in Ligue 1.

The France international is apparently keen on a move to the Premier League as well, with Man United also in the hunt for his signature amid their desperation for another centre-back.

Todibo, interestingly, has been likened to Arsenal star Saliba in playing style by Football Transfers, while former Bayern Munich defender and Brazil star Dante called him a "very strong" player.

“Of course, we would like Todibo to stay," said Dante when speaking in a recent press conference (via Football Transfers).

"But it can be complicated. We have to wait to see who will want to buy him and if everyone finds himself there. He is a leader, a very strong player mentally, he has improved a lot and he is ready to reach the very top level."

Still just 23-year-old, Todibo would have many years to justify his price tag at Spurs, but it remains to be seen whether he'd be willing to compete with van de Ven or Romero as the starting centre-back.